Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivers keynote address at INSETA Skills Indaba in Midrand, 20 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will deliver a keynote address at the INSETA Skills Indaba in Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

The Indaba will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and learners in a bold step towards transforming the insurance sector through skills innovation and economic inclusion.

The Indaba will take place under the theme “A Responsive Disruption Through Skills Innovation”, the Indaba will serve as a pivotal platform to reflect on INSETA’s journey of excellence and contribution towards the skills revolution. It will also delve into critical issues impacting the industry, such as artificial intelligence, transformation, workforce mobility and growth prospects in the industry.

The event will feature keynote addresses and multi-panels with speakers coming from industry, government, industry, academia as well as industry professionals.

Members of the media are invited to the event. Below are the details of the event:

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

