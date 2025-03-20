Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson launches next leg of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in Upington, 20 Mar

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, on Thursday, 20 March 2025, launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) listening tour in Upington in the Northern Cape. Following the EPWP Listening Tour, the Minister will conduct an oversight visit to the construction of a new Magistrate’s Court in Keimoes, which was requested by the Department of Justice & Constitutional Development.

The Minister will be joined by the Northern Cape Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works, Fufe Makatong, and the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality Mayor, Maryna Basson.

Through the nationwide listening tour, the Minister aims to hear from communities about their experiences with the EPWP to bring attention to issues encountered within the programme. This will inform the Minister’s vision towards the re-imagined EPWP, which will have long-term socio-economic empowerment within the communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows: EPWP Listening Tour

Date    : Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time    : 10:00-12:00
Venue    : Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Upington Google Maps Address    : https://maps.app.goo.gl/m3WzecA3cbiBaKEJ8

Keimoes Magistrate Court

Date    : Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time    : 14h00-16h00
Venue    : Keimoes Magistrate Court-Northern Cape 
Google Maps Address    : https://maps.app.goo.gl/HRauqAvjraHm8BdP6

Enquiries:

James de Villiers    
Spokesperson to the Minister    
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za    
Cell: 082 766 0276    

Lesego Moretlwe
EPWP PR & Communications
E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677
 

