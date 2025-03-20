MEC Ivan Meyer on jobs in the cannabis and hemp industry

“The banning of cannabis will stifle the contribution the cannabis and hemp value chain can make to the economic, social and environmental objectives of the Western Cape”, says Western Cape Government Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism”, Dr Ivan Meyer. This follows the recent publication by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, of regulations relating to the prohibition of the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing any part of the plant or component derived from the genus cannabis sativa l, hemp, hemp seed oil or hemp seed flour. Minister Motsoaledi issued these regulations under section 15(1 )(b)(e),(g) and (7)(b) of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, 1972 (Act No.54 of 1972).

“The criminalisation of the sale of cannabis- and hemp-infused food products is not just a threat to jobs, it's a direct assault on economic growth and job creation. The national government must act swiftly to reverse the ban and instead support the hemp industry, which has the potential to significantly boost jobs, improve public health, and drive sustainable economic development”, urged Minister Meyer.

“The Cannabis industry in South Africa has a staggering potential size of R28 billion, with the capacity to create 10,000 to 25,000 jobs across the value chain, according to the national government's own estimates”, highlighted the Minister.

Minister Meyer continues, “The ill-considered move by the National Department of Health will harm economic growth and jobs at a time when the government should be fostering growth and providing regulatory clarity for the cannabis and hemp industries.”

“The Western Cape Cannabis Framework and Implementation Plan (also known as the CanPlan) provides a roadmap/plan on opportunities and challenges of cannabis and hemp production and processing in the Western Cape, particularly for the agricultural sector. Like the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs strategy, the Can Plan focuses on economic development and job creation.

