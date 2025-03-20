Western Cape Moiblity urges motorists to adhere to speed limits ahead of the long weekend

During 10 to 16 March, Western Cape law enforcement officers issued 200 speeding fines across the province, with the highest recorded speed reaching 160km/h in a 120km/h zone. Excessive speeding continues to be one of the most significant contributors to road crashes, injuries, and fatalities. The Western Cape Government urges all motorists to prioritise road safety by adhering to speed limits, especially as many prepare to travel over the upcoming long weekend.

At high speeds, drivers have less time to respond to sudden obstacles, traffic changes, or emergencies. Excessive speed also makes it harder to navigate bends, avoid obstacles, and maintain stability of a vehicle. Vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, are often most at risk.

“Speeding not only increases the likelihood of incidents, but also reduces reaction time, making it more difficult to avoid hazards. The faster a vehicle travels, the greater the force of impact in a collision, leading to often devastating consequences,” says Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

While the Western Cape is renowned for good-quality roads, its traffic laws and 24/7 enforcement operations; avoidable incidents, serious injuries involving pedestrians, and reckless or negligent driving continue to take a significant toll.

To ensure a safe and incident-free long weekend, the Western Cape Mobility Department advises motorists to:

Stick to the prescribed speed limits at all times. Speeding is not worth the risk.

Allow enough time to reach your destination, without the need to rush, or accept that you will arrive later than planned at your destination.

Maintain a safe following-distance between your vehicle and the one ahead.

Stay focused on the road and avoid using mobile phones, or engaging in other distractions while driving.

Ensure everyone is buckled up. This will significantly reduce the chances of serious injury.

Fatigue impairs judgement and reaction time, stop and rest every two hours (or 200km) during long trips.

Reduce speed when visibility is poor or in heavy traffic conditions.

“Every motorist has a responsibility to help keep our roads safe. We urge all drivers to remain mindful of their speed, drive responsibly, and make safety a priority - not just during the long weekend, but every time they get behind the wheel,” Minister Sileku added.

The Western Cape Government wishes travellers a safe journey, and appeals to motorists to be considerate and careful as they make their way to their destinations and back safely home.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail:Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

Elam Nukani

Spokesperson for Minister Isaac Sileku (Act.)

E-mail: Elam.Nukani@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 063 641 0272

#GovZAUpdates