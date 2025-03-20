Correctional Services hosts graduation ceremony for female offenders, 20 Mar
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs, the Twinning Project, will on 20 March 2025, host a special graduation ceremony for female inmates at Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
This milestone event celebrates the successful completion of a transformative programme designed to rehabilitate and empower female offenders through sports and life skills development. It is a programme that provided participants with valuable tools for personal growth, and engineered to foster successful reintegration of offenders into society upon their release.
The media is invited as follows:-
Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Centre
RSVP: media@kaizerchiefs.com
Enquiries:
Singabakho Nxumalo
Cell: 079 523 5794
E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za
Call Centre: 0860 000 327
enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
