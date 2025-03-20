Submit Release
Correctional Services hosts graduation ceremony for female offenders, 20 Mar

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs, the Twinning Project, will on 20 March 2025, host a special graduation ceremony for female inmates at Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

This milestone event celebrates the successful completion of a transformative programme designed to rehabilitate and empower female offenders through sports and life skills development. It is a programme that provided participants with valuable tools for personal growth, and engineered to foster successful reintegration of offenders into society upon their release.

The media is invited as follows:-
Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Johannesburg Correctional Centre

RSVP: media@kaizerchiefs.com

Enquiries: 
Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell: 079 523 5794 
E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327
enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

