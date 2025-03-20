Deputy Minister Buti Manamela briefs Parliament on performance of Higher Education and Training

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has confirmed that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has exceeded its initial funding targets, supporting 542,653 university students—far surpassing the expected 417,938 beneficiaries. Additionally, over 1.7 million students have enrolled in universities, TVET colleges, and CET institutions for the 2025 academic year, demonstrating the continued expansion of post-school education in South Africa.

Speaking at today’s Portfolio Committee briefing on DHET’s third-quarter performance, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela emphasised that the overachievement in NSFAS funding is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education.

“Ensuring that students from working-class and poor backgrounds receive financial support remains a top priority for this government. Despite budgetary constraints, we have exceeded our initial NSFAS targets, which means that more students than ever before are benefiting from free higher education,” said Deputy Minister Manamela.

While the department welcomed NSFAS’s ability to reach more students, it acknowledged ongoing administrative challenges, including delays in disbursements and concerns around governance. The newly appointed NSFAS Board and Acting CEO have been tasked with implementing urgent reforms to improve the efficiency of allowance payments, student verification processes, and institutional accountability.

Total Enrolments for 2025 Academic Year

Universities: 1,152,418 students enrolled (91.7% of the target)

TVET Colleges: 587,671 students enrolled (94.8% of the target)

CET Colleges: 97,951 students enrolled (significantly below the 388,782 target, requiring urgent intervention)

While university and TVET enrolments remain strong, CET college enrolments have not met expectations, indicating the need for a more targeted approach to expanding adult education opportunities.

Government’s Response & Key Interventions

The department has outlined the following corrective measures to address challenges:

Strengthening NSFAS governance and administration to ensure that funding is disbursed efficiently and on time.

Enhancing enrolment management strategies, including expanding access at TVET colleges and strengthening pathways between CET institutions and formal qualifications.

Ensuring that financial and infrastructure investments are aligned to accommodate the growing demand for higher education.

Ensuring That Funding Translates into Graduate Employability

While celebrating the increase in funding and enrolments, the department has also acknowledged concerns raised by the Portfolio Committee regarding graduate employability. Deputy Minister Manamela emphasised that more must be done to ensure that NSFAS-funded students gain meaningful employment after completing their studies.

“We are not only focused on expanding access but also on ensuring that students receive quality education that translates into job opportunities. Our focus in the coming months will be on enhancing work-integrated learning, increasing partnerships with industries, and strengthening graduate tracking mechanisms,” he added.

The Portfolio Committee commended the department for expanding financial aid coverage but called for stronger accountability measures to ensure funds are used efficiently. The department reaffirmed its commitment to building a more responsive, accessible, and transformative post-school education system.

