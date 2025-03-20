Build an international career with a master’s degree in China

As the global job market competition increases, students must seek ways to stand out when they graduate. One way is to study in China, a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage and rapid technological advancements.

At Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) – about 30 minutes by train from Shanghai – master’s students study in English towards a UK degree from the University of Liverpool. Current students and graduates say selecting XJTLU has set them up for success.

Understanding China

Mergers and acquisitions analyst Ferdian Setyawan, from Jakarta, Indonesia, says China was his first choice when considering a master’s degree.

“It is undeniable that China is one of the biggest growing economies. Among major global economies, understanding China requires more exposure to its institutions and people who participate in its economy,” he explains. “I wanted to understand China’s dynamics – how business is conducted in China, what professional and cultural requirements are expected there, and how both young and established professionals in China work.”

Setyawan graduated from XJTLU with a MSc in Financial Computing in 2021. He now works at PT Ina Sekuritas Indonesia, a company established by the Salim Group – one of Indonesia’s biggest conglomerates – and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Japan.

When he was considering studying in China, he had concerns about the language.

“Learning Mandarin might have been challenging for me without spending significant time in China. However, enrolling in a university in China that offers courses in English allows me to gain both academic and valuable cultural insights, so I chose XJTLU,” he says.

Reflecting on his learning experience, Setyawan says he is satisfied with the outcome and it has greatly benefited his current job.

“I learned that establishing strong personal connections is crucial before discussing business or technical matters in China,” he says.

“In my current role, I often engage in conversations with cross-border clients, including financial professionals from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong,” Setyawan explains. “Understanding their expectations and the qualities they value in counterparts has helped me make a good impression and ensure that projects run smoothly.”

Ferdian Setyawan

Setyawan says he thinks it is important that Indonesian students study abroad.

“As Indonesia continues to grow economically, attracting investments and building cross-border partnerships becomes crucial,” he says.

“Understanding the strategic interests and business cultures of countries like China, the US, and Japan along with what other countries seek in Indonesia can help to attract more investments and develop high-skilled sectors.”

Young professionals with a global perspective can also help Indonesia achieve long-term, sustainable economic goals, Setyawan adds.

“They can help Indonesia become a competitive global player, not merely being seen as a resource-rich nation or a target market,” he says.

A competitive edge

Michael Fortune

When Michael Fortune from Bandung, Indonesia, was in his fourth year of the BEng in Mechatronics and Robotic Systems programme at XJTLU, he faced a crossroads.

He was unsure whether to find a job in the mechatronics sector or pursue a master’s degree in data science, a field that had sparked his interest during internships. He was also wanted to find a way to work in China.

“It had always been a dream of mine to find a job here,” he says.

When he shared this dilemma to an XJTLU professor, he got this advice: “International students with a postgraduate degree are more likely to be employed in China. If you’re drawn to a new path, a master’s degree could open doors.”

Fortune realised that having a master’s degree would give him a competitive advantage in the job market. He was also aware of China’s wealth of emerging tech companies.

“Every major company, especially in the tech industry, needs data science graduates,” he says. “I think data science is a great career choice for the future.”

A scholarship helped him seal the deal to continue his study at XJTLU. Fortune’s outstanding academic performance helped him earn an XJTLU Entry Scholarship toward a master’s degree, granting him a 50% reduction in tuition fees per year.

“I felt really lucky to have received the scholarship. It not only eased my financial burden but also motivated me to strive for excellence in my studies,” he says.

Fortune says studying for a master’s degree has been both challenging and rewarding.

“It has pushed me to think in new ways and adapt to a rapidly evolving field. Every challenge I face helps me grow, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes me,” he says.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Tamara Kaup

Photos courtesy of Ferdian Setyawan and Michael Fortune