Senate Bill 474 Printer's Number 429

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - programs were established so long ago that the original

statutory basis has either been forgotten or is out of date.

In time the budget is driven by inertia rather than by clear

and defensible purposes.

(3) Zero-based budgeting is an effective way to manage

costs while maintaining a high level of service and to hold

the State accountable for each dollar it spends.

Section 3. Budget review.

(a) Review.--The Secretary of the Budget shall subject every

program in State government to zero-based budget review no less

often than once every five years. In order to implement this

schedule, approximately one-fifth of the budget shall be subject

to zero-based budgeting in each year beginning in 2026. In 2025,

the Governor shall submit a zero-based budget for agencies with

a cumulative total of expenditures of at least 20% of the

General Fund budget.

(b) Agency plan.--To accommodate zero-based budget review,

the Secretary of the Budget shall require agencies to prepare

and submit a zero-based budget plan in addition to any other

information that may be required by statute, rule or directive.

At a minimum, the plan shall contain the following information:

(1) A description of those discrete activities that

comprise the agency and a justification for the existence of

each agency and activity by reference to statute or other

legal authority.

(2) For each activity, a quantitative estimate of any

adverse impacts that could reasonably be expected should the

activity be discontinued, together with a full description of

the methods by which the adverse impact is estimated.

(3) For each activity, an itemized account of

20250SB0474PN0429 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30