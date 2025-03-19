Submit Release
Senate Bill 475 Printer's Number 430

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 430

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

475

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, STREET, TARTAGLIONE AND

HAYWOOD, MARCH 19, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 19, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and

jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for

problem-solving courts; and, in sentencing, further providing

for modification or revocation of order of probation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 916 and 9771(c)(2)(iv)(B) of Title 42 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 916. [Problem-solving] Treatment courts.

(a) Establishment.--The court of common pleas of a judicial

district and the Municipal Court of Philadelphia may establish,

from available funds, one or more [problem-solving] treatment

courts which have specialized jurisdiction, including, but not

limited to, veterans courts, drug courts, mental health courts

and driving under the influence courts, whereby defendants are

admitted to a court-supervised individualized treatment program.

The court may adopt local rules for the administration of

[problem-solving] treatment courts and their related treatment

