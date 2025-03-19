Senate Bill 475 Printer's Number 430
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 430
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
475
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, STREET, TARTAGLIONE AND
HAYWOOD, MARCH 19, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 19, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and
jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for
problem-solving courts; and, in sentencing, further providing
for modification or revocation of order of probation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 916 and 9771(c)(2)(iv)(B) of Title 42 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 916. [Problem-solving] Treatment courts.
(a) Establishment.--The court of common pleas of a judicial
district and the Municipal Court of Philadelphia may establish,
from available funds, one or more [problem-solving] treatment
courts which have specialized jurisdiction, including, but not
limited to, veterans courts, drug courts, mental health courts
and driving under the influence courts, whereby defendants are
admitted to a court-supervised individualized treatment program.
The court may adopt local rules for the administration of
[problem-solving] treatment courts and their related treatment
