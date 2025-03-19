Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 431
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 431
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
476
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA AND
MUTH, MARCH 19, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 19, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and
boating, further providing for boating education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5103(c)(4) and (e)(3), (4), (5), (6) and
(7) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended to read:
§ 5103. Boating education.
* * *
(c) Exemptions.--The following persons are exempt from the
requirements of this section:
* * *
(4) A person who operates a motorboat powered by [an
electric motor or by an internal combustion] a motor of 25
horsepower or less that is not a personal watercraft.
* * *
(e) Commission duties.--The commission shall:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.