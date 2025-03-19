Submit Release
Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 431

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 431

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

476

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA AND

MUTH, MARCH 19, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 19, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and

boating, further providing for boating education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5103(c)(4) and (e)(3), (4), (5), (6) and

(7) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended to read:

§ 5103. Boating education.

* * *

(c) Exemptions.--The following persons are exempt from the

requirements of this section:

* * *

(4) A person who operates a motorboat powered by [an

electric motor or by an internal combustion] a motor of 25

horsepower or less that is not a personal watercraft.

* * *

(e) Commission duties.--The commission shall:

