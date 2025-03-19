Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 431

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 431 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 476 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA AND MUTH, MARCH 19, 2025 REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 19, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5103(c)(4) and (e)(3), (4), (5), (6) and (7) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read: § 5103. Boating education. * * * (c) Exemptions.--The following persons are exempt from the requirements of this section: * * * (4) A person who operates a motorboat powered by [an electric motor or by an internal combustion] a motor of 25 horsepower or less that is not a personal watercraft. * * * (e) Commission duties.--The commission shall: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

