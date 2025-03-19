Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 432

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - HOUSE AMENDED PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 111, 181 PRINTER'S NO. 432 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 173 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS- HILL, COSTA, KANE, CULVER, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, VOGEL, DUSH, STREET, FARRY AND COLLETT, JANUARY 23, 2025 AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, MARCH 19, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for veteran of Korean Armed Forces. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces. (a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces , a duly naturalized citizen of the United States and has been recognized by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs under 38 U.S.C. § 109 (relating to benefits for discharged members of allied forces) shall be afforded the same rights, benefits, recognition and privileges as afforded to veterans of the Pennsylvania UNITED STATES military forces. <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16

