Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 432

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 111, 181

PRINTER'S NO. 432

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

173

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-

HILL, COSTA, KANE, CULVER, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,

MASTRIANO, VOGEL, DUSH, STREET, FARRY AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 23, 2025

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED,

MARCH 19, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for

veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is

an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces , a duly

naturalized citizen of the United States and has been recognized

by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs under 38

U.S.C. § 109 (relating to benefits for discharged members of

allied forces) shall be afforded the same rights, benefits,

recognition and privileges as afforded to veterans of the

Pennsylvania UNITED STATES military forces.

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

