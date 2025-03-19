Senate Bill 311 Printer's Number 436
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - within the municipality.
(2) A policy, or part of a policy, that is adopted by a
municipality may not restrict or prohibit, or have the effect
of restricting or prohibiting, the ability of an individual
or entity within the municipality to use the services of a
utility service provider that is capable and authorized to
provide utility service for the property of the individual or
entity.
(b) Construction.--
(1) Nothing in this section shall be construed to affect
the authority of a municipality to:
(i) manage or operate a publicly owned utility; or
(ii) take steps designed to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions from municipal facilities and operations,
including purchasing renewable energy.
(2) A municipality's exercise of its land use authority
in accordance with the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805,
No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning
Code, shall not be construed as restricting or prohibiting an
individual or entity from choosing a utility service
provider.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Municipality." Any of the following:
(1) A county, city, borough, incorporated town or
township.
(2) A home rule, optional plan or optional charter
municipality.
(3) Any other general purpose unit of government
20250SB0311PN0436 - 2 -
