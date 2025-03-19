Senate Resolution 50 Printer's Number 433

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 433

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

50

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN, KANE, CULVER,

FONTANA, VOGEL, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN,

BAKER, STEFANO AND ROBINSON, MARCH 19, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 19, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 28, 2025, as "Drugs Kill Dreams Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Research shows that proactive approaches work to

reduce substance abuse among young adults if they are part of a

community-based prevention effort while still in elementary and

middle school; and

WHEREAS, In 1994, Armstrong County Magisterial District Judge

J. Gary DeComo established a drug abuse prevention program with

the intent of creating opportunities within the local community

to educate elementary school students on the dangers of alcohol,

tobacco and drug abuse; and

WHEREAS, In 2000, Judge DeComo adopted the famous "Drugs Kill

Dreams" slogan, after he saw the saying prominently displayed on

a posterboard created by a fourth grade student, Tara Powers,

during an anti-drug poster contest at Lenape Elementary School;

and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 25th anniversary since Judge

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17