Senate Resolution 50 Printer's Number 433
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 433
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
50
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN, KANE, CULVER,
FONTANA, VOGEL, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN,
BAKER, STEFANO AND ROBINSON, MARCH 19, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 19, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 28, 2025, as "Drugs Kill Dreams Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Research shows that proactive approaches work to
reduce substance abuse among young adults if they are part of a
community-based prevention effort while still in elementary and
middle school; and
WHEREAS, In 1994, Armstrong County Magisterial District Judge
J. Gary DeComo established a drug abuse prevention program with
the intent of creating opportunities within the local community
to educate elementary school students on the dangers of alcohol,
tobacco and drug abuse; and
WHEREAS, In 2000, Judge DeComo adopted the famous "Drugs Kill
Dreams" slogan, after he saw the saying prominently displayed on
a posterboard created by a fourth grade student, Tara Powers,
during an anti-drug poster contest at Lenape Elementary School;
and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 25th anniversary since Judge
