Senate Bill 477 Printer's Number 435

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 435

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

477

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, STREET,

HAYWOOD AND KANE, MARCH 19, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 19, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An

act providing for the administration of a statewide system of

vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State

Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and

local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,

prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,

midwives and other persons; requiring reports and

certificates for the registration of vital statistics;

regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the

disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital

statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and

penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating

thereto," in birth registration, providing for certain

information prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known

as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 404. Birth Registration: Certain Information

Prohibited.--(a) No certificate of birth filed under this act

after the effective date of this subsection may identify the

child's sex.

(b) The prohibition under subsection (a) shall not apply to

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

