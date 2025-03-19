Senate Bill 477 Printer's Number 435
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 435
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
477
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH, STREET,
HAYWOOD AND KANE, MARCH 19, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 19, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An
act providing for the administration of a statewide system of
vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State
Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and
local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,
prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,
midwives and other persons; requiring reports and
certificates for the registration of vital statistics;
regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the
disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital
statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and
penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating
thereto," in birth registration, providing for certain
information prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known
as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 404. Birth Registration: Certain Information
Prohibited.--(a) No certificate of birth filed under this act
after the effective date of this subsection may identify the
child's sex.
(b) The prohibition under subsection (a) shall not apply to
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.