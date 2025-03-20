Brittany Kosin Announces Run for Warwick Township Supervisor: A Common-Sense Alternative to the Establishment

JAMISON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brittany Kosin, a lifelong Warwick Township resident and proven advocate for transparency and fiscal responsibility, has officially launched her campaign for Warwick Township Supervisor. Running as a Libertarian, Kosin is calling on Republicans and Democrats alike to write her in during their respective primaries, offering voters a true alternative to establishment-backed candidates.Kosin, who has already received endorsements from the Libertarian Party of Bucks County , former Libertarian Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat, and Good Party, is running to bring common sense and accountability to a Board of Supervisors that too often operates in an echo chamber.“Warwick deserves leadership that prioritizes its residents, not the interests of career politicians,” said Kosin. “While the establishment fights over partisan nonsense, I’m here to offer real solutions—lower fees, more transparency, and leadership that listens.”A Track Record of Transparency & Keeping PromisesDuring her previous campaign, Kosin promised greater transparency in local government. Unlike the township’s current leadership, which continues to refuse to record and stream meetings, Kosin delivered on her pledge—personally recording and streaming every township meeting to her website and social media, except for April 2024, when the meeting date was changed at the last minute without public notice.“Government works best when it’s in the hands of the people,” Kosin said. “Warwick Township refuses to provide basic transparency, so I did it myself. I kept my promise, and I’ll keep fighting for an open, accountable government.”Fighting Excessive Fees and Unnecessary CostsUnlike past election cycles, the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors has avoided direct tax hikes, but residents and small businesses have faced skyrocketing municipal fees.The 3-0 GOP board has doubled—and in some cases quadrupled—permit fees, making it more costly for homeowners and businesses to make improvements.Despite a massive surplus, the board refuses to offer any relief, instead continuing policies that burden residents with excessive costs.Supervisor Michael Riotto himself admitted at the March Supervisors' Meeting that Warwick’s surplus is large enough to support tax relief.Kosin is committed to rolling back excessive permit fee hikes and lowering the township’s real estate tax millage rate, ensuring residents keep more of their hard-earned money.Breaking the Partisan Gridlock with Common SenseAs a Libertarian, Kosin represents a voice of reason in an era of divisive, partisan politics. Warwick’s Board of Supervisors, like much of today’s government, is entrenched in a two-party system that prioritizes power over people.“The GOP and Democrats are locked in endless political battles while residents are left behind,” said Kosin. “I’m here to represent the people, not the parties. We need a local government that focuses on real solutions, not political games.”Kosin’s campaign is built on three core principles:✅ Rolling back excessive permit fees that have placed an undue burden on residents✅ Lowering the township’s real estate tax millage rate to reflect the large surplus✅ Ensuring government transparency and accountability, including streaming meetings✅ Ending the hive mentality on the Board of Supervisors and encouraging real debateJoin the MovementBrittany Kosin invites Warwick Township residents to join her campaign for fiscally responsible, common-sense governance. Learn more about her platform, her plan to restore transparency, and how to get involved by visiting VoteBrittanyKosin.com. ### About Brittany KosinBrittany Kosin is a Warwick Township resident, small business owner, emergency room registered nurse, and former volunteer firefighter. A champion for fiscal responsibility and transparency, Kosin has consistently delivered on her promises, recording and streaming every township meeting to ensure public access, except for April 2024, when the meeting date was changed at the last minute. Running as a Libertarian for Township Supervisor, Kosin is committed to putting Warwick families ahead of establishment politics.

