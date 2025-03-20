Gina Din signs landmark deal with Los Angeles-based Storyteller Media

Daughter of Africa, an autobiography by Gina Din

The renowned author and thought leader chooses Curiosity Entertainment’s Storyteller Media for global publishing, merchandise, and impactful storytelling.

Storytelling is at the heart of African culture, and Daughter of Africa has resonated deeply across the continent. I’m delighted to take it to the North American market with such an inspiring partner.” — Gina Din

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Din Signs Landmark Deal with Los Angeles-Based Curiosity Entertainment’s Storyteller Media for Global Publishing, Merchandise, and Impactful Storytelling.Renowned African PR authority and global thought leader Gina Din has signed a major deal with Storyteller Media, a prestigious Los Angeles-based literary and talent agency. This groundbreaking partnership will see the republication of her acclaimed autobiography, Daughter of Africa, the launch of a companion book, an exclusive merchandise line, and a global speaking tour focused on Africa, leadership, and women’s empowerment.Amplifying the African Narrative on a Global StageGina Din’s compelling story of resilience, leadership, and influence has long transcended borders. Through this collaboration, she will be featured on major global stages, delivering keynote speeches on topics such as Africa’s leadership in a changing world, the power of storytelling in reshaping narratives, women’s economic empowerment, and the future of sustainable business in Africa.Charles Allen, a Curiosity Entertainment film and television Producer and lead Publisher at Storyteller Media, underscored the universal impact of Gina’s journey: "Gina’s story is not just an African story—it is a global testament to resilience, leadership, and meaningful influence. We are thrilled to bring her voice to a wider audience, not just through books and merchandise, but through powerful conversations that inspire action."Global Conversations: Podcasts & Digital EngagementExpanding her influence beyond print, Gina will also launch a Daughter of Africa podcast, featuring deep, thought-provoking conversations with global leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. The podcast will explore themes such as Africa’s role in the global economy, the untapped power of African women, and the art of leadership in turbulent times.Empowering the Next Generation: The Daughter of Africa ScholarshipAt the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to impact. A portion of the proceeds from Daughter of Africa merchandise sales will directly support the Daughter of Africa Scholarship, a partnership with the Kenya Education Fund (KEF) dedicated to educating and empowering young girls in need across Africa."Education is the foundation of empowerment," said Gina Din. "By investing in young African women, we are shaping a future where they lead with confidence, influence, and purpose."Through the Daughter of Africa Scholarship, KEF will provide scholarships, mentorship, and educational resources to economically disadvantaged students, ensuring that more young girls gain access to quality education, leadership training, and the opportunity to transform their communities.With this landmark collaboration, Gina Din continues to shape global conversations, elevate the African narrative, and drive lasting change for future generations.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:[Storyteller Media: contact@curiosity-entertainment.com]

