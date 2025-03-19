Federman & Sherwood Investigates Erickson Companies for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Erickson Companies with respect to their recent data breach. On November 18, 2024, Erickson Companies detected unusual activity on its internal network and promptly took steps to mitigate the incident. Erickson Companies consulted with third-party cybersecurity specialists to assist with the response to the incident. The investigation determined that the following personal information was accessed: individuals name, address and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.