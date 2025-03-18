Members discuss role of digital industrialization, technology transfer in enhancing e-commerce

Members raised various enablers of digital industrialization, including connectivity, the availability of both digital and physical infrastructure, digital skills development, the regulatory environment and capacity building. Members also presented examples of how regional cooperation and partnerships can promote digital trade and technology transfer to developing economies in key areas such as payment services, cybersecurity, capacity building and bridging the digital divide.

The WTO's role in collaborating with development partners and international organizations was also discussed. Members recognized the importance of identifying technologies that can help bridge the digital divide as well as exploring financing opportunities that can help small and medium sized enterprises access digital trade.

Members noted the need for tailored technical assistance to enhance expertise on e-commerce and related policies- They also underlined the importance of examining the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on e-commerce, with a particular focus on areas such as data protection and intellectual property issues.

The Facilitator, Ambassador Richard Brown of Jamaica, informed members that consultations will be held in June to gather members' views on the way forward for the Work Programme, including actionable recommendations for the upcoming 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14). Additionally, he announced that the next dedicated session in April will address the role and impact of AI and frontier technologies on e-commerce.

In May, members will have the opportunity to discuss the moratorium on imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions, building on discussions held by members late last year.