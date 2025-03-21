Tenzing One & CCS Intl Partner to Offer Owners a Process Driven PMIS with On-Demand Capital Project Advisory Support

Expert project oversight, remote flexibility, and on-demand advisory—powered by CCS and seamlessly integrated with TenzingOne PMIS.

ProjectSHERPA™ is a first-of-its-kind service that allows owners to manage confidently, with a team of advisory experts ready to help whenever needed.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenzing One LLC and CCS International, Inc. are pleased to announce a partnership introducing ProjectSHERPA™. A New Era in Project Management Support For Owners.ProjectSHERPA™ provides project owners utilizing Tenzing One's PMIS systems proprietary process for managing capital projects with CCS's extensive experience in Owner Representation and Cost Management. It is a first-of-its-kind service that allows owners to operate confidently, with a team of advisory experts ready to help whenever needed.Tenzing One and CCS set a new standard for Capital programs by integrating expert advisory support with a PMIS solution, unlike traditional PMIS platforms that provide only software solutions. The advantage of this new standard is that Owners can tap into CCS’s 40+ years of construction advisory expertise on an as-needed basis, receiving specialized guidance in cost management, scheduling, risk assessment, value engineering, and more.According to Graham Harwood, Principal of CCS International, "Our Owner’s Representative team already uses Tenzing One to implement processes, procedures and controls, providing real-time insights into project status, budget, scheduling, and risk management. Through our exclusive partnership with Tenzing One, we are redefining what it means to support owners in capital planning and construction. ProjectSHERPA™ bridges the gap between PMIS software and real-world project expertise, providing Owners with live, on-demand access to CCS’s full suite of technical advisory services."Tenzing One sets a new standard in the PMIS industry by ensuring that Owners are not left to navigate complex projects alone."Our goal was to create a PMIS solution centered on the needs of project owners. Our partnership with CCS enables us to provide a unique service — direct, on-demand advisory support," said Emma King, Chief Product Officer at Tenzing One." Many PMIS solutions cater more to contractors than Owners, leaving Owners without the necessary technical support. By integrating CCS’s expertise directly into our platform through ProjectSHERPA™, we are changing the game for capital project management."Beyond immediate project support, this collaboration strengthens Tenzing One’s commitment to continuous improvement. "By staying connected to daily users of our platform, we gain valuable insights into new features, best practices, and evolving industry needs, ensuring that Tenzing One remains at the forefront of Owner-focused project management solutions."CCS brings decades of global construction advisory experience, supporting thousands of projects and billions of dollars in Owner investments across various industries. As Tenzing One developed its PMIS solution, CCS provided critical input on functionality, usability, and project reporting, ensuring a seamless, intuitive platform for Owners.The launch of ProjectSHERPA™ marks a pivotal shift in how project owners access expertise—moving beyond static software solutions to a fully integrated advisory experience that supports every phase of the project lifecycle. www.tenzingone.com or www.ccsdifference.com . Sales +1 815 605 7205

