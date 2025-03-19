Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 43 consecutive quarters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on April 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2025.

“Our diverse yet balanced capital allocation strategy allows us to prioritize consistent returns to our shareholders through dividend payments,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries’ president and chief executive officer. “Through financial discipline and focused growth initiatives, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of premium brands and enhance shareholder value while solidifying our industry leadership position.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 43 quarters.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors .

