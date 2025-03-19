Hyku Biosciences Appoints Keith Wilcoxen, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyku Biosciences, a pioneer in precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Keith Wilcoxen, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Wilcoxen has more than 25 years of experience advancing new therapies through preclinical and early clinical development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith as our new Chief Scientific Officer,” said Kleem Chaudhary, PhD, President and CEO of Hyku Biosciences. “With deep expertise in chemistry, and a proven track record in early clinical development, he is the ideal leader to drive our scientific strategy forward. His insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue advancing our platform and pipeline toward transformative treatments for patients.”

Dr. Wilcoxen brings to Hyku a strong history of accomplishments in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently he served as Chief Development officer at Rome Therapeutics, where he led the advancement of the company’s pipeline programs. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Global Research at Zenas BioPharma,and he held leadership roles at Boston Pharmaceuticals as Vice President of Diligence and Non-Clinical Development, and later as Vice President of Translational Research. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility with Tesaro, Eisai, Neurocrine Biosciences, and Pfizer. Dr. Wilcoxen holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Scripps Research Institute and a B.A. in chemistry from Northwestern University. Dr Wilcoxen has been a key contributor for the development of TSR-011, cobolimab, Jemperli™ (dostarlimab), Varubi™ (rolapitant) and Zejula™ (niraparib).

“I am very excited to join Hyku and to be part of the company’s strong momentum and innovative drug discovery that expands the possibilities of discovery and development of new drug candidates,” said Dr. Wilcoxen.

About Hyku Biosciences

Hyku is a biotechnology company based in the greater Boston area, utilizing its proprietary discovery platform to inhibit disease targets that are challenging to address with conventional approaches. Hyku’s drug discovery engine is based on its proprietary platform technologies, which identify histidine, tyrosine and lysine-based binding pockets and enable rational drug design for the development of covalent or non-covalent medicines. The platform pioneered by Hyku has the potential to fundamentally expand the scope of small molecule drug discovery, greatly increase the potential to modulate many target classes, and bring significant therapeutic benefits to patients via first-in-class and best-in-class medicines.

www.hykubiosciences.com

