Maine DACF and DOE Host Successful Agriculture Policy Day, Showcasing Young Leaders During the Year of Youth in Agriculture

March 19, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - Young agricultural leaders from across Maine gathered at the State House for a successful Agriculture Policy Day, a key event in the state's ongoing Year of Youth in Agriculture initiative. The day provided 4-H and FFA members valuable opportunities to meet Governor Mills, the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and other lawmakers, participate in the legislative process, and share their passion for agriculture and its role in rural and urban communities.

The students spent the day engaging directly with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), and Maine Department of Education (DOE) staff and policymakers. They discussed the importance of agricultural advancement and education and highlighted the critical role young people play in Maine agriculture today and in the future.

"It was exciting to spend the day with this cohort of young people, who have already demonstrated strong leadership attributes and represent a bright future for agriculture in Maine," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. Their enthusiasm, ideas, and deep connection to farming and their communities is inspiring, and we are proud to elevate their voices in discussions that will result in policies that impact agriculture in Maine.

Agriculture Policy Day embodies the purpose of the Year of Youth in Agriculture: to provide students with a voice and an opportunity to share their lived experiences and be recognized," said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. "It is essential that we continue to nurture the passion that these young people have for agriculture an industry vital to our state and encourage them to view themselves as future leaders of Maine.

The participating students brought diverse experiences and unique perspectives to the conversation. Some hail from multigenerational family farms, while others are from first-generation farms, and all are passionate about livestock, crops, and sustainable agriculture. They all share a common goal: ensuring that agriculture remains a vital part of Maines economy, culture, and identity.

Meet the 2025 Agriculture Policy Day Students

Lane C., Westfield - Lane is a 6th generation broccoli farmer and Maine FFA Vice President, dedicated to strengthening the relationship between farmers and legislators.

Lila N., Monticello - Lila, a 4-H member, lives on a beef cattle farm and aspires to become a large animal veterinarian.

Ashley K., Whitefield - Ashley, a dedicated 4-H club president, manages her own herd of cattle and is eager to learn more about agricultural policy.

Sierra H., Minot - Sierra is a 3rd-year 4-H member, active in multiple clubs, and helped launch the Poland FFA Chapter.

Jillian M., New Harbor - Jillian, founder of the Lincoln Academy FFA Chapter, advocates for expanding agricultural education in Maine schools.

Mia A., Presque Isle - Mia, Maine FFA State Treasurer, works at the University of Maines Aroostook Research Farm and brings extensive hands-on agricultural experience.

Ainsley P., Presque Isle - Ainsley lives on a beef and vegetable farm and values community service and environmental stewardship in her work through 4-H.

Sadie O., Hope - Sadie is a University of Maine student studying Sustainable Agriculture and is actively involved in the 4-H Youth Council and Agricultural Ambassadors.

Julia D., Bristol - Julia combines her leadership in FFA with her background in congressional debate, advocating for policies that support young farmers.

Kaylee K., Plymouth - Kaylee raises dairy goats, serves as a 4-H Agricultural Ambassador, and is passionate about understanding how agricultural laws are created.

Julia P., Mars Hill - Julia has been an active member of 4-H and FFA for many years. She serves as the 2024-2025 State Reporter, where she advocates for young people in the agricultural field.

Hannah S., Mars Hill - Hannah has been involved in FFA since middle school and serves as the FFA State Secretary. Hannah has a passion for government and policy which makes Ag Day the perfect place to learn.

Haley M., Caribou - Haley is the 2024-2025 Maine State FFA President. In this role, she values the strong connections she has made with students and industry leaders. Now in her first year of college, Haley is pursuing a career in Healthcare.

Additionally, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences students and Easton FFA members were present for Ag Day. These leaders visited the Hall of Flags to engage with policymakers and industry professionals.

A Highlight of the Year of Youth in Agriculture

Agriculture Policy Day was planned as a cornerstone event to celebrate Maines Year of Youth in Agriculture, a statewide initiative and commitment to highlighting and supporting the next generation of farmers, producers, and agricultural advocates. Throughout 2025, Maine's agricultural community is encouraged to continue spotlighting young agricultural leaders' voices, innovation, and dedication through events, educational opportunities, and leadership development programs.

Looking Ahead

As these students return to their farms and communities, they do so with a greater understanding of how policy shapes their future and new connections to leaders who value their voices. Their experiences at Agriculture Policy Day will undoubtedly shape their future advocacy and leadership ensuring that Maine agriculture continues to thrive for generations.

Related Documents

Agriculture Policy Day delegates pictured with Legislative Farmer Caucus members and the Chairs of the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (ACF), and (right) DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal

Year of Youth in Agriculture Logo