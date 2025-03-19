Creating Jobs and Economic Growth: Shapiro Administration Invests in New Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Factory in Beaver County to Expand Energy Manufacturing Sector

The Commonwealth invested $6.7 million in the company’s expansion, which will inject more than $86 million into our economy and create at least 200 jobs at its new factory and testing lab in New Galilee. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for investments to further increase our competitiveness, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

New Galilee, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration’s Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger highlighted Pennsylvania’s investment in Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI) at a groundbreaking ceremony for the global company’s new facility in Beaver County. MEPPI’s $86 million expansion will create at least 200 new jobs and retain 806 employees while expanding Pennsylvania’s critical energy manufacturing sector.

Announced by Governor Josh Shapiro in October 2024, the Commonwealth invested over $6.7 million to support the company’s growth in southwestern Pennsylvania. The new advanced switchgear facility and expanded power electronics facilities and testing lab will allow MEPPI to transition from the production of gas-insulated circuit breakers to vacuum breakers. The switchgear and power electronics solutions that MEPPI provides are essential for meeting the growing demand for electricity.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3.7 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal builds on this momentum by calling for over $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s economic development strategy, increase our competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs. The Governor’s budget proposal also aims to build more energy projects in Pennsylvania through the “Lightning Plan,” which will lower costs for consumers, create jobs, protect Pennsylvania from global instability by building next generation power, and position the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.

“We are working to make Pennsylvania the best state in the nation for businesses to grow and thrive,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re getting stuff done here in the Commonwealth and will continue making bold, strategic investments to boost our economy and create good jobs for Pennsylvanians. MEPPI clearly recognizes that we’re open for business ― choosing the Commonwealth over Ohio for this new, state-of-the-art facility so that we can continue to lead on energy and manufacturing.”

MEPPI received a funding proposal from DCED for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant.

“MEPPI’s expansion is a tremendous win for Beaver County and all of Pennsylvania, and I’m thrilled to help break ground for this facility,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “In the Commonwealth’s Economic Development Strategy, energy and manufacturing are two of the important industries we’re focusing on. Projects like MEPPI’s are further boosting these industries and helping grow our economy. Governor Shapiro and I remain focused on investing in more projects like this one to build a stronger Pennsylvania that works for everyone.”

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pa., MEPPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation, and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems, solutions, and services.

“We’re not just breaking ground on a new facility; we are advancing Mitsubishi Electric’s investment in North America by engineering, and delivering, the infrastructure of the future,” said Tricia Breeger, President and CEO, MEPPI. “With this investment, MEPPI will be positioned to better serve our customers, provide new opportunities for employment, and contribute to our local community. The Advanced Switchgear Facility will be a place where ideas flourish, talent thrives, and innovation takes shape.

“This groundbreaking signifies the importance of supporting the growth of our existing companies in this region,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “We appreciate that companies have a choice in their location decisions, and we’re honored the Pittsburgh region has earned MEPPI’s trust and confidence. The products to be made here, combined with the power electronics testing lab, are integral to our region’s energy strategy in solving grid reliability challenges, expanding energy generation and advancing industrial decarbonization.”

“Beaver County is excited that Mitsubishi Electric Power Products has chosen Beaver County for its new Advanced Switchgear Facility,” said the Beaver County Board of Commissioners. “This project is another example of how Beaver County is coming together to attract and grow business to enhance the economic well-being and quality of life for the Beaver County community.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy, and the Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget goes further to implement the strategy and create real opportunity for Pennsylvania.

The Governor’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes:

$10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania $64 million for Tourism funding to prepare for high-profile events, including America’s 250th in 2026

for Tourism funding to prepare for high-profile events, including America’s 250th in 2026 $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $3 million increase for proactive marketing to attract new businesses to Pennsylvania

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief here, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #