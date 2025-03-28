Dreamboi: After Surviving Near-Fatal Car Crash, The Comeback Story of the Year

CRASH SITE

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West African music sensation Dreamboi has just dropped his highly anticipated track, "Merry Go Remix," featuring Swiss artist Gian-Carlo. "Out Now", this powerful single marks Dreamboi's triumphant return to the music scene, telling a story of resilience after surviving a life-altering, near-fatal car accident.In March 2024, Dreamboi's life was dramatically changed when he was involved in a horrific car crash. After months of recovery, Dreamboi made his return to music with " Crash the Beamer ," released in October 2024, which captured his raw emotion and determination. In the song's intro, Dreamboi boldly declares, “Dreamboi got a story, ehh!!!” – and that story has only just begun.A Comeback with Global ImpactDreamboi is set to captivate listeners with the release of "Merry Go Remix." This vibrant track, featuring Swiss superstar Gian-Carlo, blends Johannesburg's Afro House energy with Switzerland's cool, melodic vibes, creating a high-energy anthem that fuses nostalgic rhythms with modern influences. Dreamboi’s music continues to break barriers, solidifying his place as a global force in music."Merry Go Remix" embodies the spirit of perseverance, pushing through obstacles, and staying focused on one’s goals. Dreamboi shares, “My music reflects my journey, and this track is a testament to my resilience and passion.”The release of "Merry Go Remix" also marks the beginning of Dreamboi’s upcoming solo project, Jozi X Swiss — a deeply personal album chronicling his rise from adversity. Featuring tracks like Never Know Unless You Try, From the Mud, and Tomorrow Might Be Too Late, Jozi X Swiss offers an unfiltered look into Dreamboi’s life, highlighting his struggles, triumphs, and unwavering belief in perseverance.Dreamboi: The Artist Who Defied the OddsDreamboi’s journey from surviving a life-threatening car crash to becoming an international music sensation is one of the most inspiring comebacks in the music industry. From Crash the Beamer to Merry Go Remix, Dreamboi continues to share his story with the world, motivating others to push through their own challenges. His unique sound and powerful message are making waves globally.Stay tuned for more from Dreamboi as he prepares for the release of his upcoming album, Jozi X Swiss.About DreamboiDreamboi is a West African music sensation known for his unique fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and international influences. Born Inyene Mathew in Nigeria, Dreamboi moved to Johannesburg in 2018 to further pursue his music career. He quickly gained recognition with hits like Move featuring Emtee and Puff Puff Pass featuring Gemini Major and Da Les. His genre-fluid style blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats, earning him millions of streams worldwide.Dreamboi’s music not only entertains but also shares his personal journey of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of greatness. With his upcoming album Jozi X Swiss, Dreamboi is poised to inspire listeners worldwide to embrace their potential and overcome obstacles.

