ADVISORY: Putting workers first in the election – United Steelworkers and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the threat of massive job losses across Canada, economic uncertainty and attacks on our country’s sovereignty, the United Steelworkers union (USW) and New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh are holding a media event about the federal election that is expected to be called within days.

WHO: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, USW National Director Marty Warren, USW Ontario & Atlantic Canada Director Kevon Stewart

WHAT: Putting workers first in the federal election

WHEN: Thursday, March 20, 11:00 a.m. Eastern

WHERE: Holy Resurrection Ukrainian Catholic Church
821 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton, ON L8V 2H7

The USW is a proud founding member of the NDP along with the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), dating back to 1961.

Since the last election, the NDP has leveraged its power in Parliament to deliver on big priorities for workers.

Please join us for an announcement by the USW concerning the coming federal election.

Speakers at the event include:

Marty Warren, USW National Director

Kevon Stewart, USW Ontario & Atlantic Director

Jagmeet Singh, Leader, Canada’s NDP

Monique Taylor, federal NDP candidate, Hamilton Mountain

For more information:

Marty Warren, USW National Director, 416-544-5951
Kim Hume, USW Communications, khume@usw.ca 416-553-2421


