Norton Rose Fulbright attracts accomplished energy litigation team in Houston

Houston, TX, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright strengthened its world-renowned litigation practice with the arrival of four energy-focused lawyers in Houston: partner Graig Alvarez, senior counsel Lance Bremer and Kara Stauffer as well as counsel Dwain Capodice.

These litigators join from a boutique litigation firm, Alvarez Stauffer Bremer PLLC, where they handled complex commercial litigation matters and catastrophic incident legal response and management. Their clients include international energy companies, large healthcare and hospital systems and pipeline operators as well as individuals and closely held companies.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“Our litigation practice continues to stand among the elite, as it has for generations, because of what it accomplishes in the courtroom and how it achieves clients’ goals. These veteran litigators provide critical mass to key areas of focus for the firm, with Graig, Kara and Dwain adding more strength to our booming mass tort practice and Lance boosting our royalty litigation capabilities.”

With their move to Norton Rose Fulbright, this team joins one of the largest and most dynamic energy practices in the world, which was recently recognized as one of Law360’s Practice Groups of the Year.

Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes, commented:

“Our 20th Annual Litigation Trends Survey revealed a sizable jump in mass tort activity last year, with the share of respondents involved in toxic tort and environmental class actions more than doubling. Graig and Kara bring significant experience in this space that is harmonious with our disputes capabilities; they are also highly respected and trusted among clients, within our firm and across the Houston business community.”

Graig advises on a range of oil and gas matters, including insurance claims and issues, royalty litigation and working interest owner disputes. His technical understanding of the energy industry uniquely positions him to work with internal client systems in the management and litigation of catastrophic events. Graig previously practiced at the firm from 1997-2009, working alongside Lance and Kara during some of that tenure. He earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Graig, who has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in business litigation since 2016, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of one of the world’s true litigation juggernauts in Norton Rose Fulbright. The firm’s strong presence in Houston and deep bench of premier litigators will greatly benefit our practices and bolster our ability to provide high quality legal services to clients.”

Lance’s practice includes disputes related to oil and gas, contracts, insurance and products liability. He represents clients in both domestic and international arbitrations under the auspices of the AAA, ICC, LCIA, ICDR and FINRA. Lance earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.

Kara represents clients in all phases of litigation, from pre-dispute consultation and early resolution to post-judgment and appeals, with experience in wrongful death and personal injury matters, contractual and indemnity disputes, and commercial fraud and misrepresentation cases. She also has experience with corporate due diligence and investigations. She earned her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.

Dwain’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, eDiscovery matters and labor and employment disputes, as well as personal injury issues, including catastrophic incident and mass tort matters. Licensed in Texas, Dwain received his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s litigation and disputes group advises many of the world’s largest corporations and financial institutions on high-value litigation matters and highly sensitive multijurisdictional disputes. The firm released its 2025 Annual Litigation Trends Survey in January, which provides critical guidance for in-house litigation leaders in this shifting and complex legal landscape.

