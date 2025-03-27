Beyond GTA Launches Referral Partner Program to Expand in North America

Cloud Solutions & Management MSP, Beyond GTA Inc., Canada Referral Partner Program - Cloud Solutions with Beyond GTA Inc.

Beyond GTA Inc. Expands North American Reach with New Referral Partner Program, Offering Tailored Cloud Solutions and Revenue Opportunities

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond GTA Inc., established in 2019 in Toronto, Canada, is expanding into the North American market, leveraging the success of its parent company, Beyond Co., Ltd., which has built a strong reputation in Japan since its founding in 2007. Beyond Co., Ltd. has earned recognition for its cloud design, development, migration, deployment, security, and 24/7 monitoring services. Since its inception, the company has delivered cloud solutions across various industries, establishing a solid track record of success.Collaborating with leading cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle, Beyond Co., Ltd. helps businesses optimize their cloud environments. With over 350 customers and a track record of resolving more than 5,000 support issues monthly, Beyond Co., Ltd. serves industries such as SaaS, gaming, e-commerce, education, web services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, finance, and more, offering tailored solutions for a wide range of businesses.Building on the success of its parent company, Beyond GTA Inc. is focusing on growth in the North American market. To support this expansion, the company has introduced a Referral Partner Program, inviting business consultants, IT professionals, web developers, and others in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to help connect their clients with cloud solutions and monitoring management.Referral partners in the program can earn commissions based on sales and subscription services, with the potential for ongoing revenue opportunities. Beyond GTA Inc. offers customized cloud solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, providing long-term support and robust cybersecurity.With its proven expertise in cloud solutions, Beyond Group has gained a strong reputation in Japan, Canada, and internationally. Its technology and services have earned the trust of businesses around the world.For more information on the Referral Partner Program and how to get started, visit https://www.beyondgta.com/referral

