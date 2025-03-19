FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Statement on Former Commissioners Slaughter and Bedoya

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued the following statement on Former Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya:

“President Donald J. Trump is the head of the executive branch and is vested with all of the executive power in our government. I have no doubts about his constitutional authority to remove Commissioners, which is necessary to ensure democratic accountability for our government. The Federal Trade Commission will continue its tireless work to protect consumers, lower prices, and police anticompetitive behavior.

I wish Commissioners Slaughter and Bedoya well, and I thank them for their service.”