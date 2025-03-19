Hospitality Hits the Right Note: A Destinations Creative Approach at a Music Industry Trade Show

The main stage at the 2025 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Convention in Anaheim, showcasing the latest in music, sound, and event technology innovation. Jeep cruises along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County Coast, capturing the essence of the ultimate California road trip adventure. DW Drum set display at the NAMM Showcase Chad Jennings' guitar displays at NAMM Showcase Ventura County Coast Destination Logo

Ventura County Coast Bridges Tourism and the Music Industry, Positioning Ventura County as a Creative Destination for Artists, Makers, and Innovators

The area's natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere not only inspire creativity but also make it a fantastic destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure.” — Connor Lombardi, Brand Manager, DW Drums

VENTURA COUNTY COAST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventura County has long been a hub for creativity, home to chart-topping musicians and world-class instrument makers. This year, Ventura County Coast (VCC) was among the first DMOs to participate at NAMM 2025, the largest music industry convention in the world, to showcase how the region blends artistry, innovation, and tourism.As a destination marketing organization (DMO) , VCC aims to inspire and attract overnight visitors to the region. Attending NAMM wasn’t just about music—it was a strategic move to position Ventura County as a destination where creativity thrives. By engaging with artists, instrument makers, and music professionals, VCC spotlighted the region as a place to create, perform, and recharge—whether for business or leisure.Partnering with local businesses and artists, Ventura County Coast designed and deployed four immersive displays at the NAMM Show, each a tribute to the region’s natural beauty and creative spirit. Featuring artistically inspired imagery of Channel Islands National Park, golden sunsets, palm trees, and rolling surf, the displays came to life with vibrant lights, bold colors, and featured locally manufactured instruments—including two guitars from Jennings Guitars and two DW Drums kits. These eye-catching installations invited attendees to experience Ventura County’s eclectic culture and laid-back California vibe. Adding an interactive element, each display featured a QR code, allowing attendees to enter an exclusive sweepstakes for a chance to win a three-night coastal stay, a Channel Islands National Park adventure, a choice of a custom drum kit or electric guitar, and a $500 gift card—bringing the Ventura County Coast experience beyond the show floor."Music and travel share a universal language. Both inspire, connect, and create unforgettable experiences. Our presence at NAMM allowed us to introduce Ventura County Coast as more than just a getaway—it’s a place where creativity thrives." Brian Tucker, CEO, Ventura County CoastVCC's presence at NAMM also served as a platform to showcase local instrument makers , DW Drums and Jennings Guitars. DW Drums, a world-renowned custom drum manufacturer with deep roots in Oxnard, has been producing kits for top musicians and studios since the mid-’90s. Attend a concert or watch a live performance on late night TV, and you’ll likely see a DW kit.“Oxnard’s unique climate and vibrant local community create the perfect environment for innovation and craftsmanship, which is evident in the quality of DW Drums. The area's natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere not only inspire creativity but also make it a fantastic destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure.” Connor Lombardi, Brand Manager, DW DrumsOperating just up the road from DW Drums, luthier Chad Jennings has been crafting high-quality electric guitars in Camarillo since 2014. Jennings Guitars is known for its meticulous craftsmanship, using the finest tonewoods and components to ensure exceptional playability. His classic yet contemporary designs blend vintage-inspired aesthetics with the handcrafted quality of mid-century Americana."The inspiration to build and create is found in our oceans and rugged mountain tops. Jennings Guitars gives me the opportunity to combine my love for music with the beauty of the Ventura County coastline." Chad Jennings, Founder, Jennings GuitarsVCC’s participation at NAMM went beyond traditional tourism promotion—it connected Ventura County to the global music industry, opening doors for future collaborations, business opportunities, and creative projects."VCC’s presence at NAMM was a perfect example of how they elevate Ventura County’s creative economy. By featuring our music instrument makers and local talent, they not only supported our businesses but also introduced our region’s distinct vibe to a worldwide audience." David Yoshitomi, County of Ventura Arts & Culture Manager###About Ventura County Coast:Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California’s relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations dedicated to attracting both business and leisure travelers. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit www.venturacountycoast.com About National Association of Music Merchants:The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is a global leader in the music, sound, and event technology industries. Best known for its annual NAMM Show, the organization brings together musicians, educators, industry professionals, and innovators to showcase the latest in musical instruments, pro audio, and live entertainment technology. NAMM is dedicated to strengthening the music industry through advocacy, education, and fostering connections that drive creativity and business growth. Learn more at www.namm.org

