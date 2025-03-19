Innovative Housing Summit Aims to Shape the Future of Real Estate Development

Now in its third year, the Black Developers Housing Summit returns to the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, TN, on March 26-28, 2025.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the common goal of bringing solutions to the table to create pathways to real estate ownership and wealth-building to empower individuals and communities to take control of their financial futures, the 3rd Annual Black Developers Housing Summit returns to the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, TN, on March 26-28, 2025.With homeownership increasingly out of reach for many Black families, rising costs and policy shifts threaten to deepen housing inequities. As affordability declines and critical housing programs face cuts , access to stable, long-term housing is at risk. Now more than ever, communities need solutions that expand homeownership opportunities, protect affordable housing, and ensure that housing developments truly serve those who need them the most.Founded and led by Real Estate Strategist and Broker Rasheedah M. Jones, the summit launched in 2023 with events in Memphis, TN, and Chicago, IL in 2024. Jones recognized a troubling trend during the pandemic that could not be ignored: investors and institutional buyers were rapidly consuming the housing supply, turning cities like Memphis into markets dominated by turnkey rentals with little regard for affordability. This growing crisis couldn’t be ignored, and the summit was created to address these issues head-on.Since its inception, the summit has continued to grow with over 150 attendees at the last event and plans for greater expansion and efforts in 2025. With this year’s theme of “Underneath it All, is the Land,” the conference looks to serve as a catalyst of change while bringing together a powerful network of industry experts, funders, community leaders, policymakers, and political advocates to share knowledge, unlock resources, and drive solutions with a commitment to reshape the future of Black homeownership.Jones continues,“I have a deep love for our communities and a strong commitment to make sure we don’t just survive; I want to see our communities thrive. We started the Black Developers Housing Summit in 2023 because we saw what was happening during the pandemic and we couldn’t ignore it. Black families were being pushed further away from ownership and with single Black mothers having the highest eviction rates in the nation, this was more than just unfair: it was a crisis. For me, this work is personal because land isn’t just property: it’s power and stability and the foundation of generational wealth. This summit is about more than learning and is about action to make sure development is done to include us and not around us.”Intending to strengthen the movement for equitable housing and wealth-building opportunities, the summit looks to ensure that all attendees leave not just inspired, but with real steps and tangible actions to own, to build, and to create something lasting for their families and communities.ABOUT THE BLACK DEVELOPERS HOUSING SUMMITFounded by Real Estate Strategist and Community Advocate Rasheedah M. Jones in 2023, the Black Developers Housing Summit was born out of a vision and need to create real opportunities for Black developers, investors, and real estate professionals. The inaugural theme of “Shifting the Paradigm toward Equity & Access,” set the stage for much-needed conversations around breaking down barriers and access in housing and development.Now in its third year with the theme of “Underneath it All, is the Land,” the summit looks to build on the legacy of resilience, vision, and stewardship of trailblazers such as Oscar Micheaux who saw land as just not property, but as a possibility and power to sustain life, generate wealth, and spark creativity.Being held at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis March 25-28, 2025, the agenda includes a series of hands-on workshops and training sessions including feasibility & pre-development essentials, resources & understanding the Capital Stack, Public-Private Partnerships & Collaborative Investment Strategies, Environmental Impact Concerns in Housing, and more.More information about the summit can be found on the official website ABOUT RASHEEDAH M. JONESAs a proud Memphis native, Rasheedah M. Jones has dedicated over twenty years to making a meaningful impact throughout the region. As a Real Estate Strategist, Community Advocate, Real Estate Broker, Community Developer, she looks to bring solutions to the table that bridge the wealth gap, restore dignity, and create sustainable, thriving communities in Memphis and beyond.In addition to being the Founder and Broker of DreamTeam Realty which has served Tennessee since 2010, Rasheedah is also an experienced business development leader. Her leadership experience includes serving as the Managing Director for the Black Coalition for Housing, being the Immediate Past President of the Young Realtist Division of NAREB, and serving as a board member for community developments including BLDG Memphis and the City of Memphis & Shelby County Community Redevelopment Agency.

