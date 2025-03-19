PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 16, 2025 Senator Bong Go shares Kitty Duterte's strength amid being caught in the political turmoil Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a long-time aide of former President Rodrigo Duterte, openly wept as he urged Filipinos to pray for Duterte's health and safe return during the "Bring PRRD Home" prayer gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on March 15. Senator Go spoke about Duterte's youngest daughter, Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, expressing admiration for her resilience amid political turmoil. "Alam ko nang nangungulila kayo... nakausap ko si Kitty kahapon. Alam n'yo, bilib ako kay Kitty. Sa murang edad na 20, dapat hindi s'ya kasama sa politika. Dapat nag-aaral s'ya ngayon. Pero sinama s'ya sa dumi ng politika," he said. He recalled his recent conversation with her, highlighting the emotional toll on the young Duterte. "Tinawagan ko s'ya kahapon. Ninong n'ya ako eh. Sabi n'ya, 'Ninong Bong.' Hindi ko mapigil lang umiyak. First time ko umiyak talaga na kausap s'ya," Senator Go said. "Sabi n'ya sa akin, 'Ninong, ikaw na muna ang tatay ko. Wala na akong tatay'," he continued. Senator Go described Kitty as courageous despite her young age: "Sobrang tapang ni Kitty. Sabi n'ya, 'Ninong, be strong, be straightforward.'" Senator Go, who has stood by Duterte for years, recalled how he used to personally accompany the former president to his medical check-ups and shared what transpired during his arrest. Meanwhile, he recounted that Duterte was taken into custody so quickly that he was unable to bring his personal belongings, including his medication. He described the situation as deeply frustrating, especially given the former president's age and health concerns. "Umpisa nung December, d'yan sa Cardinal (Santos Medical Center), sinamahan ko s'ya... Enero, bumalik uli kami. Pebrero, bumalik uli kami. March 12 po s'ya schedule uli. Para sa pagpapagamot n'ya, pinagkait nila. Pati gamot, ayaw ibigay sa kanya," he said. He added, "Alam n'yo, wala siyang tsinelas. Pati tsinelas, pati tsinelas n'ya, wala." Amid the emotional speech, Senator Go called on Filipinos to stand together for Duterte, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the former president's health, safety, and freedom. "Ito 'yung panahon magkaisa ang Pilipino. Magkaisa tayo para kay Tatay Digong. Nakikiusap po ako na huminahon po tayo. 'Wag po tayong gumawa ng bagay na babalik sa atin," he urged. Senator Go also sent a message to politicians, reminding them of Duterte's service to the country. "Alam ko mga politiko, nakikinig kayo. Makonsensya naman kayo. Anim na taon kayong minahal ni Tatay Digong. Pinansin kayo, minahal kayo, pinaglingkuran kayo. Sana naman, 'wag n'yo na pabayaan. Sabi ko nga, nakakatulog pa ba kayo sa gabi?" The March 15 rally at Liwasang Bonifacio gathered Duterte's supporters for a program that included prayers led by religious leaders, testimonies, and video presentations detailing the timeline of his arrest.

