Indiana Veterans organization launches AI platform to bridge gap between Veterans, employers

INvets, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting transitioning service members from around the country to civilian life in Indiana, has announced the launch of new technology designed to streamline the job search process.

The Veteran Opportunity Report conducted by LinkedIn has identified underemployment as the biggest challenge for service members transitioning to civilian careers. Key factors contributing to this issue include difficulties in translating military skills to the civilian workforce, lower wages and talent migration.

INvets partnered with Bridge My Return (BMR) to develop the technology and address the challenges Veterans and service members face getting connected with meaningful career opportunities.

The free tool features an AI-powered skills-matching algorithm, a military skills translator, and an auto-generator for resume creation, making it easier for Veterans to connect with career opportunities.

“This new software will allow us to better serve our 13,000 members and 600+ employers, as well as attract new jobseekers and talent seekers,” said Sarah Harrison, INvets’ CEO. “We are excited to pioneer this innovative solution to help our military members find new or more desirable work.”

The platform allows members to create a profile highlighting their skills and experience. It then generates a professional resume and matches members with career opportunities from vetted employers. Members can apply for these opportunities with a single click.

Employers can seamlessly import job listings and connect them with their applicant tracking systems. Once a job is posted on the platform, employers receive a ranked list of candidates from the INvets database who best match their ideal qualifications. Employers can also refine their search by filtering candidates based on military branch, rank, military roles held by service members, education, experience, job search status, separation date and other criteria.

BMR offers White Label Solutions—customized and branded for organizations who have a sufficient amount of both military jobseekers and talent seekers—to give them a better connective tissue, freeing up people and resources for powering improved, faster job matching.

