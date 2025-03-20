Perplexity Deep Think calls reena “Revolutionary.” GPT says “a Paradigm Shift.” LLaMA says “Groundbreaking.” Copilot says reena is “Visionary.””” — Major Global AI's

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative startup reena .ai has filed a patent for its groundbreaking AI-powered communication system designed for the global dental and healthcare industries.The technology, named "reena," is a voice-activated AI platform that seamlessly coordinates dental and healthcare office technologies, facilitates connections between doctors, specialists, and vendors, and streamlines the patient journey, ultimately enhancing patient satisfaction and improving profitability for all stakeholders.Key Features and BenefitsEffortless Referrals:Dentists can now refer patients to specialists with a simple voice command. For example, "Hey reena, schedule an appointment for my patient with an oral surgeon as soon as possible." The AI then communicates with the specialist's office(s) that the dentist has pre-selected and offers available time slots for the patient to choose from while still in the dentist’s operatory. Once the appointment is booked, reena sends the patient’s records to the Oral Surgeon, where it builds a new patient profile and enters the data in preparation for their appointment.Streamlined Workflow:Hygienists can save time by using voice commands to update patient records, schedule follow-up appointments, and prepare bills, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing non-productive time.Seamless Integration:reena connects with most modern dental technologies, allowing doctors to select their preferred AI and practice management solutions for different functions. Robert Maynard, co-founder and COO of reena.ai , likens reena to an iPhone, with current and emerging AI solutions placed like apps in the Apple App Store, providing new companies and emerging technologies an affordable distribution platform.“I have been a patent attorney for 28 years.” Said Dale Ream, the company’s patent attorney. “Upon preparing the patent application, I asked if I could take the bulk of my fees in equity. I can count on one hand the number of times I have chosen to do this.”Beta Program Launchreena.ai is now accepting reservations for its closed beta program, open to dental offices across North America. Interested practices can find more information at reena.ai/beta. Interested parties can meet the founders at the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany the week of March 24th.About reena.aireena.ai, Inc., based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is at the forefront of AI innovation in healthcare. Founded by Dr. Reena Gajjar, a prosthodontist, computer scientist, and Harvard-trained AI specialist, and Robert Maynard, a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of creating companies valued at over $4 billion. The company is poised to revolutionize both the dental and the wider healthcare industries around the world.Dr. Gajjar's unique blend of expertise and global reputation as a visionary in emerging dental technology, combined with Maynard's entrepreneurial acumen, enables reena.ai to develop and commercialize transformative solutions that address complex challenges in healthcare delivery, collaboration and patient care.The company's mission is to harness the power of AI to improve healthcare outcomes, streamline processes, enhance the overall patient experience, and increase profitability for all stakeholders.

