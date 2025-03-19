Water and Sanitation on Baswa Le Meetse provincial competitions in Mpumalanga

Schools from the Ehlanzeni District showcased their excellence at the Baswa Le Meetse provincial competitions, held in Middelburg, Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, on Tuesday, 18 March 2025. Dominating the event, Ehlanzeni District schools claimed victory in four out of five competition categories, with the remaining category won by a school from the Nkangala District.

Benjamin and Somcuba Primary Schools from the City of Mbombela triumphed in the drama and music categories, while Londhindha and Pensele Primary Schools from Bushbuckridge Local Municipality took top honours in poetry and poster categories. The only category won outside the Ehlanzeni District was praise poetry, which went to Rainkaila Primary School from Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality in the Nkangala District.

Baswa Le Meetse is a key initiative under the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP), aimed at educating Grade 6 learners on critical issues such as water use efficiency, proper sanitation practices, and the protection of water resources. Participants express their understanding of these themes through various artistic forms, including drama, music, poetry, praise poetry, and poster design.

The Water and Sanitation Education Programme plays a vital role in raising awareness about water conservation, hygiene, and the impact of invasive alien plants. Additionally, it encourages learners to consider careers in the water sector, fostering long-term engagement in water and sanitation management. The programme is instrumental in promoting water literacy and instilling a culture of responsible water use within the public schooling system.

Addressing participants, Mr. Patrick Ntabeni from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Mpumalanga expressed his gratitude to the schools for their enthusiasm and dedication to water, sanitation, and hygiene education.

“The Baswa Le Meetse Awards celebrate the efforts of young people in educating their communities about integrated water resource management, promoting water use efficiency, and enhancing health and hygiene awareness. Through this project, we aim to increase knowledge among learners and inspire their active participation in water resource management. Furthermore, we hope to spark their interest in water and sanitation careers,” he said.

Mr. Ntabeni also elaborated on the competition categories. “Since this project targets intermediate-phase learners, we incorporate various artistic categories to engage them effectively. These include music, drama, praise poetry, poetry, and poster design, all of which encourage creativity and deeper understanding,” he concluded.

The winning schools, now provincial champions, will proudly represent Mpumalanga Province at the National Adjudications later this year.

