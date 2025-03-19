Minister Pemmy Majodina hands over completed water security and remedial projects to George Municipality, 22 Mar

As South Africa joins the world to commemorate World Water Day on 22 March 2025, Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina will hand over the completed "Water Security and Remedial Works" project to George Municipality in the Western Cape.

This large project worth R81,345 billion was implemented through the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Regional Bulk and Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), to increase raw water supply security to the Garden Route Dam, and to increase the capacity of raw water balancing dams as well as the water treatment works.

Minister Majodina will also hand over new generators for Garden Route Dam pump station to ease raw water supply disruptions during power failures.

The entire project will provide the required bulk water security and water services to 22 632 new residential units in Thembalethu and to the South of Pacaltsdorp, George. Commercial and industrial sites around the area will also benefit from the project.

Minister Majodina will also interact with community members of Thembalethu, Zone 3.

Members of the media are invited to the Ministerial handover of the project and the details are as follows:

Site inspection visit 1: Saturday, 22 March 2025

Venue: Upgraded Water Treatment Works (Garden Route Dam)

Time: 12h00

Site inspection visit 2: Saturday, 22 March 2025

Venue: Handover of generators (Garden Route Dam Pump Station)

Time: 13h00

Community engagement: Saturday, 22 March 2025

Venue: Thembalethu, Zone 3 (Community Hall)

Time: 14h00

For media confirmations, please contact:

Malusi Rayi

Cell: 083 320 1249

E-mail: rayim@dws.gov.za

Sanku Tsunke

Cell: 066 299 2915

E-mail: TsunkeS@dws.gov.za

For more information contact:

Cornelius Monama

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

Wisane Mavasa

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za