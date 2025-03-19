Protecting Legacy of Family-Owned Businesses is Breakout Session Focus at FMB's Transitions Spring

Family Enterprise USA Presents Breakout Session with Capitol Hill Policy Experts, Unveils New Family-owned Business Research

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Enterprise USA is presenting at a special breakout session on protecting the legacy of family-owned businesses and family offices at this year’s Family Business Magazine Transitions Conference.The Family Business Magazine Transitions hosted event runs from April 9-11 and is being held at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, St. Petersburg, Fla.The Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) breakout event, entitled, “Protecting the Legacy of Family Businesses and Family Offices in Today’s Legislative Environment,” is presented by Pat Soldano, President, FEUSA, and John Gugliada, Director of Engagement, FEUSA.The Breakout Group will be held on April 10, from 1:15 PM to 2 PM and will be held in the main conference room. Family-owned business members can learn more about the conference and breakout session, with special discounts, by contacting John Gugliada, Director of Engagement, Family Enterprise USA, at jgugliada@family-enterpriseusa.com.During the breakout session, results from the recent 2025 FEUSA Family Business Survey will be unveiled, as well as results from the new 2025 Luntz Voter Poll on family-owned businesses.The session will also feature two family business policy experts from two Washington, D.C., law and government relations firms. The policy experts joining the discussion are Rodney Emery, Principal, Squire Patton Boggs, and Russ Sullivan, Shareholder, Brownstein.Both Emery and Sullivan will share important insights and information on the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other tax and economic legislation affecting family-owned businesses. Other topics discussed during the presentations will be the Congressional perspectives on critical tax policies, voter attitudes impacting legislation, and the challenges facing family-owned businesses, family offices, and successful families in 2025.According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.“We’re excited to be part of this year’s Family Business Magazine Transitions Conference at a breakout group on protecting the legacy of family-owned businesses and family offices in this challenging economic environment,” said Pat Soldano. “Family Enterprise USA provides a voice in Washington, D.C., for all family-owned businesses and we look forward to presenting our new research and holding a lively discussion on the largest private employer and greatest generator of jobs we have in this country, family-owned businesses.”Family Business Magazine Transitions Conference focuses on key issues facing all multi-generational family-owned businesses. The event features speakers from family companies sharing real-life problems and solutions. The conference is a private "safe harbor" environment in which family business leaders openly share challenges and opportunities with other families.Again, for more information on the event and special discounts, contact: John Gugliada, Family Enterprise USA at jgugliada@family-enterpriseusa.com.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes multi-generational family-owned business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family-owned businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington, D.C. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization.

