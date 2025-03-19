Future Today Expands Portfolio with ULTRAMAN, a Sci-Fi and Action-Packed Franchise, from Mill Creek Entertainment

Legendary Japanese Superhero Franchise Brings Classic Sci-Fi and Action Content to Future Today’s Streaming Lineup

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a leader in ad-supported streaming media, is expanding its content library with the globally renowned ULTRAMAN franchise through a partnership with Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT). As part of this collaboration, Future Today will onboard 19 ULTRAMAN movies and 8 specials, further enriching its extensive portfolio of streaming content.

Originating in Japan in 1966, ULTRAMAN is a cultural phenomenon and one of the most recognized superhero franchises worldwide. With its rich history and enduring popularity, the franchise continues to capture the imagination of fans across generations. Ultraman films and series are under exclusive North American license to Mill Creek Entertainment from Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment.

“This partnership with Mill Creek Entertainment allows us to expand our content library with an iconic franchise that has a long-standing global fan base,” said Soma Sengupta, Head of Partner Relationships, Future Today. “By bringing ULTRAMAN to our platform, we are providing more diverse entertainment choices that appeal to a broad audience.”

"Launching the ULTRAMAN TV streaming app in the United States is an exciting milestone for Mill Creek and Tsuburaya," said Jeff Hayne, SVP of Acquisitions at Mill Creek. "This platform allows fans in the U.S. to experience the legendary Ultraman franchise in a new way, with ad-supported accessibility. We are thrilled to bring this iconic franchise and character to an even broader audience, while embracing the unique needs of today's streaming landscape."

David Kornblum, President and CEO of Tsuburaya, added, “We are pleased to collaborate with our colleagues at Mill Creek Entertainment in adding Future Today to our ever-increasing portfolio of platforms now streaming this seminal franchise.”

Ultraman is a legendary giant from a faraway galaxy, who comes to Earth to protect us from giant monsters called Kaiju. He is aided by Japan’s Defense Teams, whose main purpose is to defend the Earth from monsters and aliens. For almost 60 years, Ultraman and his people, the Ultras, have been friends and guardians to humankind. The Ultraman franchise has spawned a record number of television series, films, video games, and more.

Watch Ultraman on HappyKids for free, available on all popular streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, LG, and Samsung. ULTRAMAN TV is available to stream for free in the Roku channel store and Amazon App store.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome , HappyKids, and iFood.tv – ranking among the top free channels on nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform enables content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies to launch and monetize Connected TV channels efficiently. Future Today’s comprehensive services include video management, content publishing, app development, cross-channel promotion, and advertising monetization. Learn more about Future Today https://futuretodayinc.com/.

About Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment Inc., located in Los Angeles, is active in the production and distribution of ULTRAMAN entertainment content for North America and other markets. Headed by President & CEO David Kornblum, the new subsidiary established in 2023 will expand the ULTRAMAN North America licensing program into the UK, EU, South America, India and MENA markets thereby solidifying the franchise’s place on the global stage. For more information, visit https://tf-mpe.com/.

About Mill Creek Entertainment

Mill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry’s leading independent studio for Blu-ray™, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to major retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets, and distributes a diverse array of film and television content to over 30,000 retail stores and thousands of websites, reaching millions of customers across North America. Its expansive library includes Oscar®-winning theatrical films, Emmy®-winning TV series, original documentaries, and pop-culture favorites. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than 35 years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

rishika@futuretodayinc.com

Rishika Mathur

PR and Marketing Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.