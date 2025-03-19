FanDuel Sports Network and Cincinnati Reds Partner with WXIX (Fox19), Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and Gray Media to Bring Fans Over-The-Air Cincinnati Reds Baseball

Gray To Simulcast FanDuel Sports Network Package of Reds Games in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee

CINCINNATI, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announces a partnership with FanDuel Sports network that will simulcast at least ten of the network’s Cincinnati Reds game telecasts on WXIX (Fox19) and Rock Entertainment Sports Network in Cincinnati and on Gray-owned or syndicated third-party television stations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Reds Opening Day on Thursday 3/27 vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday 4/29 vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday 5/6 vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 6/3 vs Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 6/17 vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 6/24 vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 7/8 vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 7/29 vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday 8/12 vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday 9/23 vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET

“Fox19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network are proud to serve our viewers in Cincinnati and across the region by bringing iconic Reds baseball back to free, over-the-air broadcasts,” said Jennifer Rieffer, General Manager of WXIX. “There’s nothing quite like Reds baseball on broadcast television.”

Gray’s market-leading television stations in Charleston-Huntington, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville also plan to air the package, with additional markets to be added soon.

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is the TV and streaming home for the Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is part of Main Street Sports Group’s 15 owned and operated regional sports networks (RSNs), including FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The RSNs serve as the TV home to 30 MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States, producing over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs. For more information and content, visit www.fanduelsportsnetwork.com.

About Gray Media

Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Jennifer Rieffer, WXIX General Manager, 513-560-4654

