myCME Collaborates on Survey of Healthcare Professionals, Uncovering Insights on CME Preferences and Practice Influences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myCME, a globally recognized leader in continuing medical education/continuing education (CME/CE), collaborated with Global Education Group (a Division of Ultimate Medical Academy) as a distribution channel for a comprehensive survey conducted in Q3 2024. This initiative gathered insights from over 1,500 healthcare professionals (HCPs), revealing the critical role of medical education in shaping clinical practice and driving better patient outcomes.

The findings send a clear message: HCPs are committed to advancing their knowledge and integrating the latest evidence into their practices. An overwhelming 95% of respondents reported incorporating new information from CME/CE into their daily routines, highlighting that CME/CE is not just a resource—it is a fundamental driver of quality patient care.

One of the key takeaways is the growing demand for concise, effective learning, with 75% of respondents preferring CME/CE activities lasting an hour or less. The survey also underscores the need for flexible, accessible formats that fit into busy clinical schedules. This is where myCME, as a premier distributor of innovative education, and Haymarket Medical Education (HME), as a developer of high-quality, evidence-based programs, play a crucial role. Together, they deliver impactful education that meets HCPs where they are—maximizing convenience without compromising on depth or effectiveness.

Jim Burke, Chief Medical Education and Innovation Officer at Haymarket Media US, reflects on these insights: “These findings reinforce the vital role of CME/CE in advancing clinical practice. At Haymarket Medical Education, we take pride in developing cutting-edge, data-driven programs, while myCME ensures that these educational resources reach the healthcare professionals who need them most. As the CME/CE industry continues to evolve alongside modern healthcare, its prominence and necessity have never been greater. CME/CE is here to stay, and our commitment to empowering HCPs in their mission to improve patient outcomes is stronger than ever.”

The survey also highlights how HCPs actively engage with CME/CE and the impact it has on their daily practice. Among the respondents, 43% were MDs/DOs, 28% were NPs/PAs, 10% were RNs, and 9% were PharmDs, with the remaining 10% categorized as other HCPs. A wide range of specialties were represented, with five of the top six including Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Oncology. These findings demonstrate the widespread reliance on CME/CE across disciplines and experience levels:

• 15.77% had 1–5 years of experience

• 6.44% had 6–10 years

• 22.46% had 11–20 years

• 3.47% had 21–30 years

• 13.88% had 30+ years

As healthcare continues to evolve, CME/CE remains a cornerstone of clinical excellence. myCME and HME are proud to support the ongoing development of HCPs through innovative, impactful educational experiences—ensuring that medical education not only keeps pace with advancements but drives meaningful improvements in patient care.

About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME:

HME is Jointly Accredited to provide accredited continuing education to interprofessional learners, including healthcare professionals (HCPs) in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physician assistants, registered dieticians, optometry, psychology, and social work. HME is the first and only CME provider to achieve BPA iCompli certification of its educational outcomes process. Recognized as a global leader of continuing medical education (CME), myCME provides HCPs with relevant, engaging, and actionable education developed in collaboration with Haymarket Medical Education (HME), prominent academic institutions, medical societies/associations, and other quality accredited providers.

About Global:

Global Education Group (Global) has been providing continuing professional education for healthcare professionals since 2003. Accredited with Commendation by the ACCME, ACPE, and other organizations (ANCC, AANP, AGD, APA), Global offers certified continuing education for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dentists, and psychologists. The organization specializes in partnering with non-accredited entities to deliver high-quality educational programs that align with regulatory standards.

Global’s mission is to design, implement, and evaluate continuing education interventions that enhance clinical competence and improve healthcare outcomes. Through needs-based assessments, strategic partnerships, expert faculty, and evidence-based content, Global develops impactful educational programs for primary care and specialty audiences.

