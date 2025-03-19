While other states chase Hollywood, California locks in record-breaking film slate

Collectively, these productions are estimated to spend $346.9 million in wages, generate approximately $577.8 million in qualified expenditures statewide, and are expected to hire 6,490 cast and crew members, with 37,000 background performers hired (measured in days worked).

This latest allocation round includes an impressive slate of 46 independent and 5 non-independent films, reflecting an unprecedented regional diversity and offering significant economic benefits across the state with 31 projects planning to film in various areas beyond Los Angeles. These projects plan to film more than 360 days in Contra Costa, Oakland, Ojai, Merced, and San Diego Counties, among others.

“The devastating wildfires in Southern California have presented unprecedented challenges for our film and television community, disrupting more than a dozen productions within our Film & Television Tax Credit Program alone and impacting countless more,” said Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission. “These disruptions have impacted employment for thousands of cast and crew members, affecting everything from production schedules and financing to housing and location access. Now more than ever, this program is a critical tool to help productions recover, keeping jobs and investment here in our state, all while ensuring that California remains the heart of the entertainment industry.”