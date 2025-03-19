California seizes over 650,000 fentanyl pills so far in 2025

Service members helped confiscate 488 pounds of powder-laced fentanyl and 331,069 pills of this dangerous drug in February, adding to the efforts in January.

In addition, Cal Guard service members continue to transform drug prevention in elementary, middle, and high schools statewide through the Task Force’s Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program. Since October 2024, servicemembers visited 112 schools across the state and engaged with 57,442 students. By conducting in-person outreach and understanding students’ beliefs about their own health using a Health Belief Model, Cal Guard is implementing an impactful initiative in the fight against opioid abuse.

Latest laboratory testing from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency indicates five out of 10 pills tested in 2024 contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, which is down from seven of 10 pills in 2023.

How we got here

In 2024, Governor Newsom doubled down on the deployment of the Cal Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force by more than doubling the number of service members supporting fentanyl interdiction, and seizing other drugs, at California ports of entry to nearly 400. Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens through ports of entry.

Cal Guard’s coordinated drug interdiction efforts in the state are funded in part by California’s $60 million investment over four years to expand Cal Guard’s work to prevent drug trafficking by transnational criminal organizations. This adds to the Governor’s efforts to address fentanyl within California, including by cracking down on fentanyl in communities across the state, including San Francisco.



Addressing the opioid crisis

The state has launched various initiatives in recent years to combat illicit opioids through the Governor’s Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, which provides a comprehensive framework to support overdose prevention efforts, hold the opioid pharmaceutical industry accountable, crack down on drug trafficking, and raise awareness about the dangers of opioids like fentanyl.

Recently, through funding designated by the Governor in the 2022-23 budget to develop the Fentanyl Enforcement Program, the Department of Justice recently announced a significant fentanyl bust worth $55 million and leading to the arrest of three major fentanyl traffickers.

The Campus Opioid Act, signed by Governor Newsom in 2022, requires that every public college campus in California distribute a federally approved opioid overdose reversal medication like naloxone, and include information about opioid overdoses in their orientation process. Building on this effort, the Governor last year signed AB 2429, requiring that fentanyl education be included in high school health classes starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Serving as a one-stop tool for Californians seeking resources for prevention and treatment, the website opioids.ca.gov provides information on how California is working to hold Big Pharma and drug traffickers accountable in this crisis.

The public education campaign Facts Fight Fentanyl informs Californians about the dangers of fentanyl and how to prevent overdoses and deaths. This effort will provide critical information about fentanyl and life-saving tools such as naloxone.

Through the Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP), over-the-counter CalRx®-branded naloxone is now available across the state. The CalRx®-branded over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone HCL nasal spray, 4 mg, is available for free to eligible organizations through the state and for sale for $24 per twin-pack through Amneal. Since 2018, there have been over 334,000 reversals reported from NDP naloxone since 2018.