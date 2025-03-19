As Measles Cases Spread, Governor Hochul Launches New Web Portal to Support Access to Vaccines and Public Health Information

NYC Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said, “To date, the NYC Health department has confirmed three unrelated cases of measles in New York City. Disease surveillance and outbreak response readiness is at the heart of our agency’s operations. Measles is highly contagious and can be deadly. We strongly encourage people who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated and make sure your children have received the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines. Vaccination not only protects the person who gets vaccinated, but also contributes to community protections by helping stop the spread of the disease and keeping infants and others who can’t be vaccinated safe.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “The four reported cases of measles in New York State this year are not only concerning but also, a stern reminder that we must keep our recommended immunizations up to date. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner McDonald for launching a portal to provide support to health care providers who are our first line of defense when it comes to public health. Measles could pose serious health risks for those who contract it and are not protected so it is critical that we follow the science and don’t fall behind on immunizations.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “The science is clear – the measles vaccine works. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and I appreciate Governor Hochul and State Health Commissioner McDonald’s efforts to provide New Yorkers and healthcare providers with the support, education, and resources for this lifesaving immunization.”

Misinformation around vaccines has in recent years contributed to a rise in vaccine hesitancy, declining vaccination rates and a black market for fraudulent vaccination records. The Department takes an active role in combating vaccination fraud. This includes work by the Department’s Bureau of Investigations identifying, investigating, and seeking impactful enforcement actions against those who falsify vaccine records, as evidenced by several recent cases announced by the Department.

Combating vaccine fraud is a collective effort that includes various stakeholders responsible for community health and safety. The Department works with schools to help them fulfill their responsibility of reviewing vaccination records for fraud. Additionally, the Department partners with the New York State Education Department, local health departments and school-nurse professional organizations around this critical effort. Moreover, the Department’s Bureau of Investigations, in particular, works to educate, engage and support police and prosecutors statewide regarding vaccination fraud, which under New York law is a felony-level criminal offense.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever. In some cases, measles can reduce the immune system’s ability to fight other infections like pneumonia.

Serious complications of measles include hospitalization, pneumonia, brain swelling and death. Long-term serious complications can also include subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a brain disease resulting from an earlier measles infection that can lead to permanent brain damage.

People who are infected with measles often get “measles immune amnesia,” which causes their immune system to lose memory to fight other infections like pneumonia. In places like Africa, where measles is more common, this is the largest driver of mortality.

Measles during pregnancy increases the risk of early labor, miscarriage and low birth weight infants.

Measles is caused by a virus that is spread by coughing or sneezing into the air. Individuals can catch the disease by breathing in the virus or by touching a contaminated surface, then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. Complications may include pneumonia, encephalitis, miscarriage, preterm birth, hospitalization and death.

The incubation period for measles is up to 21 days. People who are exposed to measles should quarantine 21 days after exposure and those who test positive should isolate until four days after the rash appears.

Symptoms for measles can include the following:

7-14 days, and up to 21 days after a measles infection

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

3-5 days after symptoms begin, a rash occurs

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When the rash appears, a person’s fever may spike to more than 104° Fahrenheit.

A person with measles can pass it to others as soon as four days before a rash appears and as late as four days after the rash appears.