Directnic Celebrates 25 Years of Domain Excellence and Customer Commitment

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Directnic , a trusted domain registrar and web services provider, is celebrating 25 years in the industry. Founded in 2000, Directnic quickly became one of the world’s largest domain registrars, serving customers with a commitment to security, affordability, and top-tier customer support.The company’s history is deeply tied to its resilience. In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina, Directnic remained operational despite the widespread devastation. As much of New Orleans lost power and communication, Directnic live-blogged from their data center, ensuring customers stayed online when it mattered most. Today, Directnic continues to operate from its home city of New Orleans, as well as Tampa Bay, providing reliable domain management, web hosting, and security solutions for businesses of all sizes.To mark this milestone, Directnic is offering a limited-time 25% discount on all domain transfers during all of Spring (March 20th – June 20th). Customers looking to consolidate their domains with a trusted provider can take advantage of the promotion using promo code CELEBRATE25 at checkout.As Directnic celebrates 25 years, the company continues to expand and enhance its services. Recent advancements include migrating to a new data center in NYC with state-of-the-art hardware, a continuous rollout of new domain extensions, and a strengthened commitment to customer support with U.S.-based service available through phone, live chat, and ticketing. These improvements reflect Directnic’s dedication to providing a seamless and secure experience for domain owners worldwide.Directnic’s anniversary is more than just a milestone; it’s a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction. With ongoing promotions, product enhancements, and a continued focus on customer experience, Directnic looks forward to the next chapter in its legacy.For more information, visit www.directnic.com

