The Digital Chamber Announces Leadership Transition as It Enters a New Era of Proactive Blockchain Advocacy, Effective April 2025

The Nation’s First and Largest Trade Association for Blockchain and Digital Assets Names Cody Carbone as CEO

Washington, D.C., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC), the industry’s leading advocacy organization, today announced a strategic leadership transition as it shifts from a defensive stance to a bold, proactive strategy for shaping blockchain policy in Washington, D.C.

Cody Carbone, who currently serves as President, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in April. In this role, he will set the strategic direction of The Digital Chamber, drive its policy and advocacy efforts, and lead the organization into its next phase of growth. Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO, will transition into the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, where she will continue to shape the organization’s long-term strategy and policy vision.

A Turning Point for Crypto Policy in Washington

This transition comes at a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. With pro-crypto leadership in the White House and Congress, TDC is shifting into full execution mode to cement U.S. leadership in blockchain innovation.

“For the first time, we have a government that recognizes the strategic importance of digital assets,” said Perianne Boring, Founder & CEO. “Now is the time to advance policy, drive adoption, and execute on the vision we have been fighting for over the past decade. Cody has been a tremendous leader in Washington, and I have full confidence in his ability to take TDC to the next level.”

Former CFTC Chairman, and TDC Advisory Board member Chris Giancarlo praised Boring’s leadership and TDC’s role in shaping policy for the industry.

"Perianne has been a pioneering champion for the industry and has built The Digital Chamber into the preeminent policy voice for the digital asset industry. The next era of advocacy is a critical opportunity to drive the U.S. to the forefront of digital asset innovation. Cody is extremely well qualified to lead this next chapter for The Digital Chamber."

Cody Carbone to Lead the Next Phase of Growth

Since joining The Digital Chamber, Carbone has been instrumental in shaping policy, driving regulatory engagement, and building key relationships with lawmakers and industry leaders. His leadership has played a critical role in securing major legislative victories for the digital asset space.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a defining moment for our industry,” said Cody Carbone, President and Incoming CEO of The Digital Chamber. “The Digital Chamber has been the leading voice for digital assets in Washington, and with pro-crypto momentum building, our work is more important than ever. We are ready to go on offense and drive policy that ensures the U.S. leads in blockchain innovation.”

Join the Conversation at the DC Blockchain Summit

Boring and Carbone will outline the organization’s vision at the DC Blockchain Summit on March 26, offering exclusive insights into the future of blockchain policy.

Fireside Chat: "Beyond Defense: The Digital Chamber’s Vision for the Next Decade"

This exclusive conversation will highlight TDC’s policy priorities, the road ahead for digital assets in Washington, and the industry’s path forward under the new administration.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact digitalchamber@transformgroup.com .

About The Digital Chamber

The Digital Chamber is the world’s leading trade association representing blockchain and digital asset businesses. Founded in 2014, the organization has been instrumental in shaping policy, educating lawmakers, and driving regulatory clarity to support the responsible growth of the digital asset industry.

For more information, visit www.digitalchamber.org

Lynessa Williams lynessa(at)transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.