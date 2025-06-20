RedClay USA and LUMEN.us Partner for PavedClay™ Modular Indoor and Outdoor Tennis Facilities

redclayiowa.com 8 courts now open, Sumter, SC Entrance, NJ

RedClay USA and LUMEN.us Partnership Offers TurnKey Modular Tennis Facility Systems: No-Maintenance Clay Courts, Indoor and Outdoor

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedClay USA announces a new partnership with LUMEN.us (Architectural/Engineering) to spearhead a seven-year goal to reshape American tennis with their turn-key Modular Structure Systems, featuring their proprietary PavedClay™ tennis courts, built within their Design-Deliver-Denouement system of construction.

RCUSA and LUMEN.us now exclusively offer their RedClay Gardens™ turn-key structures, Modular Indoor Tennis Structures. A one-stop-shop construction collaboration, with all custom building designs for their indoor RedClay Elegante™ courts. The same systems used for years at the Porsche WTA Grand Prix - - completely water and maintenance free.

Our first American indoor RedClay® courts are now almost one year old, receiving great praise from the owners. Near Lincoln, NE and Des Moines, IA, the courts feature "no-water required" real red clay, using enhanced red brick topping from Europe. The topping is treated with a special agent, that eliminates ALL watering. The courts have a 15-year track record of use with the WTA, ATP and ITF.

As now available in America, Redclayiowa.com welcomes everyone to play this same court, the RedClay Elegante, with its climate controlled conditions, year-round in Des Moines. "The country's first indoor RedClay courts offer the finest indoor or outdoor tennis you will ever experience - - of any type court," states Osterberg. "But not to be outdone, our outdoor court, RedClay Forte, is the no-maintenance version of our indoor court," adds Osterberg.

RCUSA also lists to its 2025 accomplishments, the completed court installs at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, SC. PTC being the first major facility to install 8 oversized RedClay courts, proposed and sold by RCUSA to be the nation's first RedClay facility to host both professional and USTA amateur tournaments.

RCUSA CEO BJ Osterberg cites, "Our courts' remarkable success is the key to increasing America's footprint on clay courts in the next coming years, on equal footing with hard courts. Our tennis past was with clay, and now being modernized, clay can be a big part of the future for American tennis. Our courts will serve all of tennis very well."

Former pro and coach, and independent court consultant Tom Blake, states the RedClay courts are "thankfully reshaping American thinking about clay courts, indoors and out."

RCUSA is the exclusive U.S. builder of RedClay® brand tennis courts. Developing 2025-26 RedClay/LUMEN projects include clubs in: Traverse City, MI; Tampa, FL; Naples, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Hackensack, NJ; Austin, TX.

RCUSA national installing partners include SportBuild.com and StarTracSports.com.

To note: RCUSA courts have proven to be desert AND hurricane-beaters, from Florida to Nevada. The new Paved Clay™ construction withstands hurricanes with its rigid/permeable structure, and need not be moist 24/7. A fusion of real red clay from Europe and a poly-hardening binder, form a base layer that cures stronger than asphalt or concrete, then is covered with unbound brick dust topping, the same topping as the French Open.

