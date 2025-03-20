Bath Garden Center Expands Boutique Selection with New Products Supporting Sustainable and Artisan Brands

Shoppers can explore a fresh selection of apparel, accessories, and decor available at the garden center or nationwide through Bath Garden Center’s website.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center & Nursery, the largest nursery and garden center in Fort Collins, is welcoming spring with an expanded boutique collection featuring stylish apparel, unique accessories, whimsical decor, and naturally scented candles.Socksmith socks are blended with nylon and spandex for a snug and stylish fit. These adorable, recycled cotton graphic socks come in fun and playful patterns for everyone. Find comfortable socks with tomatoes, roses, bears, rainbows, succulents, and more!Gardeners and those who care about their skin health can get ready for the busiest gardening seasons with wide-brimmed hats from Peter Grimm. Their classic Striped Rose Hat and the Melody Straw Hat are both designed for style and sun protection.Accessories include crochet cross-body bags, minimalist brass earrings, and nature-inspired pressed flower jewelry. The Simple Brass Bar Threader Earrings from Baizarr offer a sleek design, while the Pink Chrysanthemum Pressed Flower Earrings from Zad encapsulate real flowers in resin, blending fashion with nature.For home decor enthusiasts, the boutique features playful and artistic vases, allowing customers to bring their garden inside. The Recycled Glass Bulb Vase is perfect for cut flowers or bulbs, while the Lucky Cherry Cream Soda Can vase adds nostalgic, retro charm. Other imaginative designs include the Butterfly, Cowboy, Crayon and the popular Popcorn vase, each bringing a playful vibe to any space.The expanded candle collection features scents inspired by and supporting nature. The Magnolia Blush Soy Candle from Osmology combines tropical florals with warm cedarwood and mandarin, offering a long-lasting, clean burn. Stunning botanical-scented soy candles made with seed-studded packaging offer a 60-hour burn time. Choose from Rustic Pine, Heath Lavender, Somerset Thyme, Crushed Mint, and other scents, and plant the packaging to grow flowers and other botanicals.As a family owned business serving Northern Colorado for 60 years, Bath Garden Center & Nursery continues to provide high-quality, eco-conscious products. The expanded boutique reflects this commitment, offering customers unique, sustainable, and stylish items for their homes and wardrobes.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

