VANTAGE TO SHOWCASE PORTFOLIO OF SOLUTIONS FOR AIRCRAFT PAINT REMOVAL AND REPAINT PROCESS AT MRO AMERICAS

Vantage will present its complete portfolio of products for commercial paint shops at MRO Americas (Booth 1350) in Atlanta, Georgia, April 8 – 10, 2025

Deerfield, IL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, a global supplier of surface treatment technologies, will highlight its broad portfolio of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and military qualified aircraft paint removal products and surface pretreatments at the upcoming MRO Americas 2025 exhibition (Booth 1350) in Atlanta, Georgia from April 8-10, 2025.

“With a portfolio of nose-to-tail solutions for paint shops that are proven effective in meeting profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety (EHS) standards, MRO Americas gives us an opportunity to directly connect with the largest gathering of leaders in the aviation maintenance community," said Bill Breault, Business Director, Surface Treatment Technologies. “We are looking forward to meeting with our customers and prospects to better understand their evolving needs for aircraft paint and coating removal and showcase our most recent market-focused enhancements from the Vantage team.”

Vantage manufactures aircraft exterior cleaners and surface preparation solutions as well as paint, sealant and belly tape removers.

Key solutions featured at the show will include:

B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers with both chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to vertical and inverted surfaces and has an 18-month shelf life.

B&B™ JET 22C Aircraft Exterior Cleaner – Water-based exterior aircraft cleaner selected to remove dirt, grime, oils, hydraulic fluid, and other soils. It is also suitable for use in confined areas such as bilges and equipment bays can be used as-is or diluted with water.

PCR™ 1640 Prepaint Corrosion Remover – Acid etching solution for aluminum surfaces that removes corrosion and prepares aircraft surfaces prior to conversion coat­ing, painting, anodizing, or welding. Does not contain hydrofluoric acid.

iSAP™ 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter – Inhibited surface adhesion promoter engineered to clean and protect aircraft surfaces prior to painting. It is non-chromated and functions with both chromated and non-chromated paint systems.

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies: Solutions for Every Surface. As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies supports its customers with Solutions for Every Surface™ including a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Surface Treatment Technologies is a business group of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact VPMInfo@vantagegrp.com for more information.

™ or ®Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

Louise Adhikari Vantage Specialty Chemicals +1 312 863 0798 louise.adhikari@vantagegrp.com

