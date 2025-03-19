TA’s Veronica Garcia and Mike Teresinski Recognized Among Top 2025 Supply Chain Leaders

Logistics leaders recognized for excellence in cold chain, driving innovation, and transforming transportation performance

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard work, resilience, and relentless execution—these qualities define TA’s Toronto Director of Business Development, Veronica Garcia, and Vice President of Managed Transportation, Cross-Border Services, and LTL, Mike Teresinski.

That’s why TA, a leading North American third-party logistics provider (3PL), announces today their recognition among the industry’s elite. Garcia has been named to the 2025 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain as a Top Transportation Professional for her excellence in cold chain logistics, while Teresinski earned a spot on the 2025 Pros to Know list as a Top Transportation Innovator. Presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, these awards honor logistics leaders who break barriers, tackle challenges head-on, and redefine industry standards with bold innovation.

Fueled by Determination: Garcia’s Journey to Industry Leader

Garcia’s career didn’t start at the top. Nine years ago, she joined TA as an entry-level assistant, eager to learn but with no prior experience in logistics. Today, she’s leading one of TA’s most critical cold chain operations—overseeing high-stakes produce transportation, a sector where speed, precision, and problem-solving are everything.

Her leadership has revitalized key accounts, streamlined operations, and strengthened team collaboration—all while ensuring customers get the speed and reliability they need in a time-sensitive industry.

“The way I see it, success isn’t just about hitting numbers—it’s about creating an environment where people thrive,” said Veronica Garcia, Director of Business Development, TA Services – Toronto. “I believe in pushing boundaries, solving challenges with precision, and building a team that’s as committed to excellence as I am. Great leadership starts with genuine care for people and commitment to continuous learning, both of which I’m proud to be able to do in my career at TA. This award is a huge honor, but the real win is what we accomplish together every day.”

Garcia’s leadership embodies TA’s guiding principles—Performance, Efficiency, Resilience, and Teamwork—and reflects the company’s drive to constantly improve and set new industry benchmarks.

“Veronica is the definition of a leader,” said Lorne Swartz, former President of TA Toronto. “She’s not just running an operation—she’s transforming it. Her ability to inspire her team, create lasting customer relationships, and continuously improve the way we move goods makes her an invaluable part of TA Services.”

Relentless Execution: Teresinski’s Leadership Mindset

Teresinski’s leadership has driven unprecedented growth at TA, especially in cross-border, managed transportation, and LTL solutions. Under his leadership, TA’s cross-border team has doubled in size and operational capacity, driving a 5,000-load milestone in Q4 2024—despite a sluggish market. Additionally, 24/7 operational support was introduced to keep pace with the high-intensity demands of the industry—where split-second precision can make or break success. This achievement reflects TA’s ongoing commitment to exceptional performance in managed transportation, LTL, and cross-border solutions.

“Success in logistics demands relentless execution, bold thinking, and outperforming the competition daily,” said Mike Teresinski, Vice President of Managed Transportation, Cross-Border Services, and LTL at TA. “I believe in leading from the front—being in the trenches with my team, solving challenges in real time, and never settling for ‘good enough.’”

Teresinski’s customer-first, action-driven approach has transformed the way TA operates. His leadership has resulted in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction scores over the past year, solidified key partnerships, and fueled TA’s reputation as the go-to logistics provider for companies that refuse to settle for average.

“Mike has set the bar high for excellence in logistics, driving results by leading and executing with precision,” said Scott Schell, President & CEO of TA. “His ability to create smarter, more agile transportation solutions is one of the reasons TA is at the forefront of this industry. This recognition isn’t just about him—it’s about the relentless drive of our entire team.”

Setting the Pace for the Future of TA

Looking ahead, Garcia is focused on growing her team, fine-tuning operations, and mentoring the next generation of logistics professionals. Teresinski plans to keep TA ahead of the pack by expanding cross-border operations, leveraging next-generation analytics for smarter decision-making, and launching a high-performance talent development program to attract the next generation of logistics leaders.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

Ready to experience logistics that never settles for second place? Discover how TA continues to redefine logistics excellence—visit TAservices.com to see how we’re driving the future of supply chain performance.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, from trucking and warehousing to procurement and professional development. Through digital content, trade shows, and thought leadership forums, it provides in-depth insights and industry expertise. Learn more at www.SDCExec.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication dedicated to the cold food and beverage sector. Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, packagers and grocers) and the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology). Food Logistics publishes 6 times a year, reaching the following subscribers: manufacturing, retail, distribution, restaurant/foodservice, 3PLs and cold storage providers, ocean ports/carriers, software/technology providers and cold storage. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

