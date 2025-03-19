Green Check Named “Best RegTech Company” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

For second consecutive year, Green Check is recognized by this prestigious annual awards program showcasing outstanding financial technology companies around the world

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector powering financial services in the emerging cannabis market, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best RegTech Company” award, for the second consecutive year, in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. These awards are conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market today.

Green Check powers commerce in high-risk industries, equipping banks and credit unions with the data and tools needed to compliantly and profitably serve cannabis-related businesses (CRBs). Its platform and expert advisory services empower financial institutions (FIs) to build scalable banking programs by helping to automate compliance and identify growth opportunities, while supporting program design, regulatory reporting, audit preparation and more.

“By unlocking new opportunities and enabling FIs to monetize niche markets effectively and compliantly, Green Check is driving a new era of commerce. This is a critical time for high-risk industries, like the cannabis industry, with the challenges of legalization and shifting federal policies affecting businesses looking to operate compliantly as well as scale,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Working as a fintech connector by creating sustainable growth opportunities, and delivering unparalleled value, Green Check is redefining the future of fintech. For accelerating commerce in high-risk industries through innovative, compliant financial solutions, Green Check is our choice for 2025’s ‘Best RegTech Company!’”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Powering trusted connections, so everyone can grow and prosper, is at the heart of what we do,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “We will continue to lend our forward-thinking approach to foster innovation, compliance and profitability across high-risk industries. Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing that our solutions continue to reinforce our commitment to innovation, adaptability and accelerating commerce.”

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and nearly 13,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in both the 2024 and 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, recognized by CNBC as one of the World’s Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

