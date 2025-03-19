Expansion in Nickel Mining Market Thriving from Heightened Demand Around the Globe

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - According to a report from Grand View Research, the nickel mining industry worldwide is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$83.813 Billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 6.6% is expected of the worldwide nickel mining industry from 2023 to 2030.Growth in end-use industries such as construction, consumer durables, and machinery & equipment are propelling the growth of the stainless steel industry. Nickel is one of the key raw materials of stainless steel. Hence, development in the stainless steel industry is contributing to the growth of the market. According to the Nickel Institute, over two-thirds of the world's nickel is utilized in the production of stainless steel. It acts as an alloying agent, enhancing essential properties such as formability, ductility, and weldability while also increasing corrosion resistance for specific applications. Another Grand View Research report said: “The nickel mining industry is highly competitive and to gain an edge, major players are acquiring their competitors. The batteries segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period (2030). Nickel batteries offer a cost-effective solution for achieving higher energy density and storage capabilities.” Active Companies in the market today include: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), First Hydrogen Corp. (OTCPK: FHYDF) (TSX-V: FHYD), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).

Grand View Research continued: “Based on region, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 57.0% in 2022. The growth in various industries, such as battery manufacturing, automotive & defense, and petrochemicals, is increasing the demand for nickel, which is positively influencing its mining activity. The Russia-Ukraine war has benefitted the Philippines’ nickel industry, as Russia’s output has been declining in the past few years coupled with the aversion it is receiving in trade. Europe is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2030). The EU has recognized the importance of nickel in the energy transition and has added it to the list of critical minerals. To ensure a diversified supply chain, the EU has set benchmarks for the extraction of at least 10% of the annual consumption of nickel within the boundary of Europe. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the mining activity in the region. North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2030). The increasing demand for nickel-based products in aerospace and defense industries has raised its significance as a critical mineral. In addition, the growing emphasis on accomplishing a domestic supply chain for the EV battery segment is anticipated to boost production in the region.”

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN) AND COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES LAUNCH RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP TO EXPLORE GEOLOGIC HYDROGEN POTENTIAL IN NEWFOUNDLAND OPHIOLITES - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic research partnership with Colorado School of Mines to explore geologic hydrogen as an energy source. This collaboration will focus on two significant ophiolite complexes in Newfoundland, Canada: the St. Anthony Ophiolite Complex (Atlantis Project, 103 km²) and the Pipestone Ophiolite Complex (Atlantic Nickel Project, 71 km²). Both projects are 100% owned by First Atlantic and encompass extensive ultramafic rock formations, characterized by awaruite-bearing serpentinized peridotites, which are key indicators of geologic hydrogen.

First Atlantic Nickel is primarily focused on exploring awaruite nickel-iron alloy mineralization. Additionally, it is partnering with Colorado School of Mines to conduct secondary research on geological hydrogen produced during serpentinization. This collaborative research will leverage data collected by First Atlantic during its ongoing exploration for awaruite nickel deposits. Notably, awaruite serves as an indicator mineral of geologic hydrogen within serpentinized peridotites found in ophiolites. Colorado School of Mines will carry out this hydrogen research component, enhancing the overall exploration program while leveraging First Atlantic’s extensive geological assets and expertise.

Geologic Hydrogen: Ophiolites and Peridotite

Ophiolites—sections of oceanic crust and upper mantle thrust onto continental crust—are globally recognized as prime sources of geologic hydrogen, often referred to as "white hydrogen" or "gold hydrogen." These formations are dominated by ultramafic rocks, notably peridotite, which consists primarily of olivine and pyroxene minerals rich in nickel, chromium, magnesium, and iron. When peridotite interacts with water, it triggers serpentinization—a hydrothermal reaction in which iron oxidizes and water is reduced, releasing molecular hydrogen gas (H₂). This natural process can be represented by the equation:

3FeO (in olivine) + H₂O → Fe₃O₄ (magnetite) + H₂ - During serpentinization, awaruite (Ni₃Fe) forms as a secondary mineral when liberated nickel (Ni2+) and iron (Fe2+) from the olivine, pyroxene, and chromite minerals react with the abundant hydrogen (H2) present. This natural process can be represented by the equation:

3(Ni²⁺) + (Fe²⁺) + 4(H₂) → (Ni₃Fe) + 8(H⁺) - The formation of awaruite could not happen without the presence of hydrogen. This process occurs readily in ophiolitic peridotites at depth, where water saturated rocks in oxygen-poor, reducing conditions produce this exothermic reaction, generating heat that sustains further reactions. According to the Geological Survey of Finland, "In Europe and in regions outside the crystal shield, only ophiolites are often referred to as a source of geological hydrogen." Within these ophiolite settings, serpentinized peridotites are the most promising targets, with peridotites producing significantly more hydrogen than other rocks, up to 4 kg per cubic meter. Ophiolites represent large potential sources of geologic hydrogen, with some of the most significant global geologic hydrogen discoveries occurring in ophiolites.

“Geologic hydrogen systems are a combination of mineral systems and natural gas systems. In our group, we have the unique combination of expertise from both the mining industry and oil and gas industry to advance geologic hydrogen exploration and stimulated hydrogen monitoring,” said Dr. Yaoguo Li from Colorado School of Mines. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for First Atlantic Nickel at: https://www.fanickel.com/archive

In other market news of interest:



Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently announced a multi-year supply agreement from Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles ('MCV', www.mcv-eg.com), a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer based in Egypt, for fuel cell engines totaling approximately 5 MW.

The supply agreement for 50 FCmove®-HD+ engines, and initial order of 35 units, represents the continued growth of the relationship with MCV which started in 2022 with fuel cell engine integration support and the first fuel cell engine order placed in 2023. Deliveries of the 50 engines are expected between 2025 and 2026 and will initially support projects in the EU.

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTCPK: FHYDF) recently announced the launch of its subsidiary, First Nuclear Corp., an initiative dedicated to advancing clean energy through the innovative use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). First Nuclear Corp. ("First Nuclear") aims to revolutionize green hydrogen production, supporting global decarbonization efforts and paving the way for a sustainable, zero-emission future.

Harnessing the Power of SMRs for Green Hydrogen - First Nuclear seeks to integrate advanced nuclear technology with green hydrogen production. SMRs, known for their compact design, scalability, and ability to provide a continuous, weather-independent power supply, are the cornerstone of this initiative. By leveraging SMRs, First Nuclear ensures a stable, cost-effective, and efficient process for producing green hydrogen, addressing the growing demand for clean energy solutions worldwide. IDTechEx anticipates the installation rate of SMRs to grow significantly addressing the climate crisis. They project the global market for SMRs to reach US$72.4 billion by 2033 and US$295 billion by 2043, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, announced recently an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company®. The collaboration now exceeds 100MW of electricity capacity to support Equinix’s International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across the United States.

With approximately 75MW already operational and another 30MW under construction, this latest expansion marks a significant milestone in the companies' decade-long collaboration. What began as a pilot program in 2015 with just 1MW of fuel cells at a single IBX data center in Silicon Valley has scaled one hundredfold, supporting the critical digital infrastructure needed to meet increasing energy needs of AI-driven computing.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB), have announced the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production systems and technologies across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.

Building on a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2023, the JDA represents a pivotal step for the two companies, driven by a shared vision to make clean hydrogen production easily accessible and viable. The collaboration underscores FuelCell Energy and MHB’s commitment to advancing green energy solutions and supporting global decarbonization and energy transition goals.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated thirty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by First Atlantic Nickel Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.